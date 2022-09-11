Interview with Queen Elizabeth II was the toughest

Jim Nantz is a big name in the sports scene. As a sportscaster, Nantz was part of major sports matches, especially golf tournaments. Nantz was in the company of big names during all these years, but it was a special feeling to be in the company of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away a few days ago.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Nantz recalled a conversation with her in the White House and felt great sadness after the death of such a great personality. “It was one of the greatest honors of my life,Nantz told the Times, as quoted by golfdigest.

“When I heard the news about her passing [on Thursday at age 96]I felt an emptiness because of the amazing life that she’s lived”. Queen Elizabeth then visited Washington after a long time. Nantz sat at Table 11, and after a few moments, Queen Elizabeth came to the same table and sat across from him.

“I was looking right into her eyes,” Nantz continued. “She had the Tiara and the sash, everything you would think it would look like. Right out of central casting”.

The conversation

President Busch signaled to Nantz to start talking and ‘break the ice.

Nantz had a lot of experience in talking with famous people, but he considers talking to the Queen as one of the most difficult tasks in his career. “Your Majesty, may I ask you a question?” She looked up. “You were at the Kentucky Derby.

Did you have a nice time?” “It was lovely”. “Did you have the winning horse?” “Well, I didn’t”. “Are you a big fan of horse racing?” “I enjoy it”. All pleasant.

But all conversational cul-de-sacs. Nantz concluded: “I was thinking, `Oh, my gosh, this is the toughest interview of my life.’ “