Interview: Meet Dyson Daniels, Australia’s Breakout NBA Star

One can harbor many doubts capable of convincing you that what you’re aiming for isn’t achievable. Dyson Daniels has had these same doubts, yet in June, he was named the 8th pick in the 2022 NBA draft. That’s right, the New Orleans Pelicans selected the 19-year-old, who hails from country Victoria. Not only does Daniels defend at an elite level with his length and toughness—his willingness to not only compete but perennially improve his game is the edge he possesses on the court.

While the future for Daniels looks undoubtedly bright, his journey to the NBA was at times a challenging one. It’s a story that many young Australian Hoopers will see themselves reflected in. He spoke to Complex AU about his journey to the NBA, growing up in Bendigo, leaning into support, and how he’s preparing for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

You’re from Bendigo, Victoria. You’re a real country boy. I’ve heard you mention that you love being on a farm and doing country things. What does it mean to you to be a country boy taking on the NBA?

It means a lot—coming out of where I came from. There’s not many basketballers that make it out of [Bendigo]. When I was young, I used to spend time at my friend’s farm. We loved Chasing cows around and getting on the motorbikes—stuff like that. We were just true country kids, born and raised there. I’m a country boy through and through. I had my first job there and did my schooling there. I love being a country kid.

I’m curious, who was the NBA player you grew up modeling your game after?

Russell Westbrook was my favorite player. I just loved [the] mentality they brought to every game. He’s got a killer mentality; he goes at everyone, he’s not shy of anyone. I also love his mentality in the sense that he is [still] able to back himself after a bad performance. I’m excited to see what he does this year. He was my favorite player growing up, but if we’re talking about who I [modelled] my game after, I’d probably say Tyrese Halliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. I think I have a unique game, but those are probably some guys I’d say I molded my game after.

Check out the ‘Ksubi 23’ Collection here. Image via Ksubi

A little on the topic of our fellow Australian—Oklahoma City Thunder’s Josh Giddy. I’ve heard you mention that you guys are close, and that you even played in the NBA Global Academy together.

Yeah, we played at the [NBA] Global Academy together. We’ve played in the under 12s Victorian team together, and we played against each other in the NBL1—they played with the Melbourne Tigers, and I was with the Bendigo Braves. We also played in the Victorian Junior Basketball League against each other. So, I mean, our families are close, I’ve known him ever since I was 10. We grew up with each other, you know, and took the same path, in a way. I’ve been close with him for a while now. He’s a good guy, and just seeing him succeed is special.

Tell me, how big a part has Josh Giddy played in helping you prepare for the upcoming season?

Yeah, he’s played a huge part. I mean, especially during the pre-draft process, he was just someone I was able to talk to. He’d been through it before, and I was able to talk to him and ask him what it was like for him, and get an idea of ​​what to expect and what I should prepare for. He’s just been someone I’ve been able to learn from. I was also playing with him in the offseason as well, so we trained together. He’s really helped me prepare for the upcoming season.

So, you have the opportunity to not only represent Australia on the court—but you’re also a Ksubi ambassador—and get to represent Australia off court with your style. What does it mean to you to represent Ksubi?

Yeah, it’s super huge, especially because they’re an Australian clothing brand. I loved their stuff when I was growing up, and as a kid, I always loved fashion. Being one of the 23 Ksubi Ambassadors this year is special. Just knowing that Ksubi is there and willing to help me is special, and I’m really excited.

Check out the ‘Ksubi 23’ Collection here. Image via Ksubi

I’ve heard you mention that Pooh Jeter took you under his wing and had your back while playing in the G League. How much further do you think it takes a player to lean into guidance and support from fellow players or coaches, as opposed to adopting an ‘underdog’ mentality and trying to prove everyone wrong on your own?

Yeah, I think one of the main reasons that the G League Ignite team I played for was successful was because it has guys in there who are veterans. Pooh has been around the game for a long time—he’s played pretty much everywhere—and I’ve been able to learn a lot from him. He’s a great talker, and he’s got a great mind for the game. He played in the same positions as me, and he really helped me in that G League season when I was struggling. They knew what I needed to work on to be able to play at the [next] level. I probably wouldn’t be [in this position] today if it wasn’t for him. I gained so much knowledge from him and the coaching staff at Ignite—those guys were great. I think the G League really helped me prepare for the NBA.

So, you’re half African American and half Australian. From one brother to another, does it feel special representing Australia at an international level, as an Australian, but also as a Black Australian?

Yeah, it does—for sure. To be honest, everyone kind of looks at Australia and thinks it’s a white country, but there are a lot of Black and mixed people in Australia. To be able to represent Australia and represent our Black community is really special. I also just think about Patty Mills and how he represents the Indigenous community. I want to be a role model to Black Australians back home too. It’s definitely special to me.

Check out the ‘Ksubi 23’ Collection here. Image via Ksubi

I think there are a lot of young players out there that will be able to see themselves in you, and that you can help them understand that making it to the NBA is possible.

I’ve listened to you talk about your rough start in the G League. However, fast forward—you’re the 8th pick in the NBA Draft. What’s your advice to young Australian hoopers, when it comes to dealing with doubts?

Yeah, for me, starting off in the G League—I was terrible. My first 3 Preseason games, I had more turnovers than points. I had to overcome that start, and knew that I had to be better if I was going to play in that league.

For me and a lot of basketballers, the dream is the NBA. It’s not easy to get there and you’re going to have hiccups. In terms of what I did—I was in the gym. I was in the gym in the early hours, and I was in the gym late. I was working with coaches on what I needed to work on. If I was to talk to the young kids back home, I’d say that the work doesn’t lie. Some people say they’re going to be putting in the work, but you don’t need to say it, you’ve just got to do it. The more hours you put in the gym, the better you’re going to get. Don’t prove people wrong, prove yourself right.

For me, that rough start helped me because it showed me the level I needed to be at in order to play in the league. Once we got going and I found my feet—towards the end of the season—I started playing really well, which helped me make it to the draft board. From that point on, I’ve never looked back. I know what it takes to play in the league, and I know how hard you’ve got to work.