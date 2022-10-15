INTERVIEW: Mark Robins on Cardiff win, clean sheet and Viktor Gyokeres goal – News

Mark Robins has described his side’s win over Cardiff as much-needed and warranted, after the Sky Blues Recorder their first-ever win at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Viktor Gyokeres scored the game’s only goal, when he reacted quickest to turn home a rebounded Jamie Allen effort.

Speaking to the media after the game, Robins praised his side’s determination against a tough opponent in South Wales.

On the win against Cardiff City…

“It was a much-needed win for confidence, even though it wasn’t as fluid [as we would have liked], because we’re not at that level yet. We’re trying to build into performances we don’t have a magic wand.

“If you’ve got a team that works for each other, and stops the opposition as well as trying to play and trying to be better, then you’ve got a chance. That’s what happened today.

“I thought we were good value for the win, even though they’ve had a lot of possession and opportunities. We didn’t feel like they were breaking us down which they’ve done to some teams this season, they’ve got pace and power but we’ve dealt with that really well.

“What we didn’t do was keep the ball well enough, Apart from the time where we got the goal and moved the ball side to side, got the ball down the side and got the shot away which was parried but Viktor [Gyökeres] has got on the end of it and is there to tap it in.

“The first chance was a straight ball down the pitch where [Matty] Godden has won the flick and Vik’s in and he’s beaten the goalkeeper to it and he’s in no man’s land and he’s taken the ball beyond him and didn’t realize how much time he’s got and all he’s got to do is hit the target, so that was a wasted chance.

“I think we deserved the win through the endeavour, I think there was some good football, we invited them onto us in the second half and we spoke about not doing that and taking that element out of the game. We had to see ourselves through a difficult period which we did and if you can see yourself through then you’ve got a good opportunity at winning.

“In the end it was a clean sheet, three points away from home and I didn’t realize this is Coventry City’s first win in this stadium, so it’s a step forward in every sense Apart from the possession side of things but I’ll take the three points over that at the moment as we’re still trying to build momentum.”

On Josh Eccles’ performance…

“There were some really good performances, Josh Eccles came in and had a really good, calm game where some of the passing was outstanding.

“There were a number of reasons for starting Josh, ultimately, it was the right decision. He’s done really well today and if you’re in the middle of the pitch, there’s pressure in there but he dealt with that really well and more than that, he got blocks in and he’s had a really good game with crisp passes and alongside Ben [Sheaf] they compliment each other nicely for a first game together, it was a really good showing.”

On recording another clean sheet…

“When we didn’t get it right, the lads behind [in defence] had a good game and got a clean sheet which is what we needed away from home, when we’re not scoring freely.

“The goal we conceded, which was offside, was inadvertently deflected off Kyle McFadzean when it ricocheted off him to the player in the offside position. If we’ve got away with one, we’ve got away with one, we’ve had absolutely zero luck so maybe that was ours.”

On the decision to substitute Callum Doyle…

“It’s difficult for anyone to come off, let alone in the first half and I honestly thought he was carrying something.

“He’s a young lad learning and if you’re not at the races, and he wasn’t, he was off it a little, it’s not a criticism.

“He’s so young, 19, and he’s played so much football, in the international break he was playing for England and he comes back in to play in the side again, he’s a really good player but sometimes might need a breather and because I played him from the start it’s my fault.

“Sometimes when you’re that age and you’re playing that many games, it just hits you and I felt that’s what it was, nothing to do with him, he’s a top player and a brilliant kid, it’s a learning experience for him and he’s got to take it on the chin.”

On playing six of the next eight games at home…

“It’s huge and you’ve got to look at it as an opportunity but what I don’t want is for there to be an expectation to win, we’ve played three, lost two at home in very tight games.

“Once the players start to believe, they’ll become more fluid and it will start to look a bit more like it did at time last season but we’re working into that period, it’s going to take time because of the circumstances that are beyond the players control.

On Kyle McFadzean and his 600th career appearance…

“I think he started off giving the ball away a bit too much but he was magnificent after that.

“It was his 600th game today which is phenomenal and he keeps doing what you want him to and he’s a really good player but an even better lad to have around the place.

“He’s really focused and since he’s been with us its not just been on the pitch but off the pitch, so long may that continue.”