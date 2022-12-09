Intersect Palm Springs to return to convention center on Feb. 9-12

Intersect Palm Springs, an Immersive art event featuring curated galleries, will return for its second annual exhibition on Feb. 9-12 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

The boutique fair features a mix of modern and contemporary art from several prominent art galleries. This year’s event will feature Palm Desert gallery Melissa Morgan Fine Art, Louis Stern Fine Arts, New Discretions, Sapar Contemporary and more. A full list of exhibitors is in the works and will be announced at a later date.

Works from the fair will also be online at Artsy.net from Feb 9-28.

A highlight of this year’s event will be the exhibition “Investigations: Zombie Forest” presented by artist, educator and activist Sant Khalsa and Lancaster Museum of Art and History Director Andi Campognone. The display will showcase 30 artworks by 16 artists, all related to the struggle of Joshua Trees in the desert ecosystem.

