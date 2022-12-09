Intersect Palm Springs to return to convention center on Feb. 9-12

Intersect Palm Springs, an Immersive art event featuring curated galleries, will return for its second annual exhibition on Feb. 9-12 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

The boutique fair features a mix of modern and contemporary art from several prominent art galleries. This year’s event will feature Palm Desert gallery Melissa Morgan Fine Art, Louis Stern Fine Arts, New Discretions, Sapar Contemporary and more. A full list of exhibitors is in the works and will be announced at a later date.

Works from the fair will also be online at Artsy.net from Feb 9-28.

A highlight of this year’s event will be the exhibition “Investigations: Zombie Forest” presented by artist, educator and activist Sant Khalsa and Lancaster Museum of Art and History Director Andi Campognone. The display will showcase 30 artworks by 16 artists, all related to the struggle of Joshua Trees in the desert ecosystem.

“For our second edition of Intersect Palm Springs, we are continuing to build our dynamic community engagement and our curated focus on art and design in the desert. It’s great to see our cultural partnerships grow, with participation from institutions, curators, collectors, and others in the Coachella Valley and Los Angeles,” said Managing Director Becca Hoffman in a statement.

Tickets are $25 to $50. A VIP pass offered at $100 will provide access to Collector home tours, artist studio visits and more. The Palm Springs Art Museum will offer complimentary admission to Intersect Palm Springs patrons during the fair and will also host VIP events. More information is available at intersectpalmsprings.com.

Last year’s fair included the exhibition “Zzyzx Redux” featuring artworks by local artists Ryan Campbell, Gerald Clarke, Sofia Enriquez, Carlos Ramirez Phillip K. Smith III, Aili Schmeltz, Kim Stringfellow and more. It was curated by Bernard Leibov, the director of BoxoPROJECTS, a multi-program arts initiative based in Joshua Tree.

The exhibition referenced Zzyzx, an unincorporated community in San Bernardino County founded by radio evangelist, Methodist minister and self-proclaimed doctor Curtis Howe Springer in 1944. He built the Zzyzx Mineral Springs and Health Spa on 12,800 Acres of federal land he attained with a Mining claim.

Some of the other artists that presented work included Palm Springs artist Jim Isermann, Peter Lodato, Yunhee Min, Knowledge Bennett and more.

The Palm Springs event is just a fraction of what Intersect Art and Design has up its sleeve. Intersect Aspen is formerly Art Aspen, which started in 2010. Intersect Chicago (formerly SOFA Chicago) originated in 1993. The Palm Springs event, previously Art Palm Springs, was launched in 2012. The three Fairs are a partnership of event industry veterans Tim and Dirk von Gal.

Following the acquisition of Tim von Gal’s former company, Urban Expositions by Clarion, in 2015, the Brothers launched Intersect in 2020, reacquiring the events back under their leadership.

The Festivals were rebranded in 2020 right before the COVID-19 pandemic. Intersect Aspen was presented virtually and Hoffman said it received over 100,000 page views and the Chicago event had over 300,000, which successfully established the brand without financial risks. In 2021, the company presented another virtual event called Intersect 21 with 21 international galleries.

If you go

What: Intersect Palm Springs

When: February 9-12

Where: Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 N. Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs

Cost: $25 for a single-day pass, $50 for a multi-day pass and $100 for an all-access pass

More information: www.intersectpalmsprings.com