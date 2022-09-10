Inter’s Brozovic grabs a late goal to secure a 1-0 win over Torino

A late goal from Marcelo Brozovic gave Inter Milan a 1-0 win at home to Torino in Serie A on Saturday but they also had to thank goalkeeper Samir Handanovic who made several fine saves.

Croatian midfielder Brozovic managed to steer the ball past Torino keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic from inside the area in the 89th minute after a through ball from Nicolo Barella.

Inter are now in third place with 12 points from six games, two points behind leaders Napoli who beat Spezia 1-0 on Friday.

Inter were without the services of injured forward Romelu Lukaku and struggled to score against a solid Torino defense.

The game was even in the first 20 minutes with Torino creating several chances while Inter were trying to gain momentum for counter-attacks.

Nikola Vlasic almost put Torino ahead in the 20th but his shot was saved by Handanovic.

Torino started the second half aggressively with several chances against a passive Inter defense. Handanovic came to the rescue several times with superb saves.

Milan Skriniar could have put Inter in front with a header in the 75th, but Milinkovic-Savic managed to keep it out.