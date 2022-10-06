Internet Showers Leo Messi With Praise After PSG Superstar Scores Wonder Goal Against Benfica ▷ SportsBrief.com

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi was on the scoresheet for the umpteenth time this season when his solitary goal helped the French side secure a point against Benfica

His Splendid effort, a trademark curler, saw tongues wagging on social media, praising the Argentine playmaker for his Timeless quality

Messi’s goal did not only see social media erupt with praise but also etched his name in the history books, scoring against his 40th club in the Champions League

Lionel Messi gave a reminder to the football Ecosystem about his evergreen wizardry during Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-1 draw with Benfica.

Messi has been in red-hot form since the start of the campaign, scoring 8 goals in his last six games for Argentina and PSG.

He continued in a similar fashion when he scored a trademark curler from outside the box, but his stunning goal was not enough as Benfica clawed back to share the spoils with the French side.

Leo Messi scored a stunning goal in PSG’s Champions League game with Benfica on Wednesday night. Photo credit: @brfootball

Source: Twitter

Despite the disappointment in failing to secure all three points at the Estadio da Luz, it was Messi’s singular act of brilliance which won the hearts of soccer fans who monitored the game.

The 34-year-old forward rolled back the hands of time to caress the ball beyond the reach of the outstretched Odysseas Vlachodimos in goal for Benfica.

His goal sparked unending praise from online commentators who couldn’t help but admire the sheer brilliance of the ‘Little Magician’.

@TheAbdxllah tweeted:

“He’s the really Incredible GOAT.”

@hisjayboy added:

“That’s why they call him Goat.”

@tbaymonje20 continued:

“What a fantastic goal from my GOAT.”

@MessiToday was in awe of the PSG star’s amazing effort:

“What an audacious finish by Leo.”

@KgothatsoDosco wrote:

“Now that’s what I call a goal.”

Leo Messi chalks up yet another remarkable feat in the Champions League with his latest Strike

Earlier, Sports Brief reported that the battle to be the best between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continues.

The duo are arguably the greatest of all time, and have achieved many feats and broken many records on the football field.

With Cristiano Ronaldo not competing in the Champions League this season, Messi is taking full advantage of his rival’s absence to further cement his place in history.

Source: Sports Brief News