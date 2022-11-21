‘International Turkish and Literature Days’ from NEU and GU

Within the scope of the “International Turkish and Literature Days” organized in cooperation with the Turkish Language Teaching and Turkish Language and Literature Departments of the Near East University and University of Kyrenia, a series of programs will be held at both Universities between 21-23 November 2022. As part of the 2.5-day program, face-to-face and online panels will be held.

The opening Speeches of the event, which will be open to students and the public, were delivered by the Vice Rector of University of Kyrenia Prof. Dr. Gökmen Dağlı and Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences of Near East University Prof. Dr. Ali Efdal Özkul will do it. In addition, the President of the Turkish Language Association Prof. Dr. Gürer Gülsev, Assoc. Dr. Filiz Mete from Muğla Sıtkı Koçman University, Assoc. Dr. Gülsine Uzun will also attend the event online and give a speech.

The winners of the inter-university Poetry competition will also be announced.

International Turkish and Literature Days Organizing Committee Presidents Prof. Dr. Sevket Oznur and Assoc. Dr. Mustafa Yeniasır emphasized that the online and face-to-face program that will be organized by the Near East University and the University of Kyrenia between 21 – 23 November 2022 will make a significant contribution to the personal and professional skills of students and people interested in literature.

Stating that five panels will be held for 2.5 days after the opening ceremony, the Chairmen of the Organizing Committee said that at the end of the Kamil Özay Special Session to be held as part of the event series, the students who participated in the “Inter-University Poetry Contest” and placed in the top will be presented their awards.