International Friendly: USA vs. Germany
USWNT vs. Germany – International Friendly
Date: November 13, 2022
Venue: Red Bull Arena; Harrison, NJ
Broadcast: ESPN
Broadcast Time: 5 pm ET
Official Kickoff Time: 5:08 pm ET
Starting XI vs. Germany: 1-Alyssa Naeher, 4-Becky Sauerbrunn (Capt.), 8-Sofia Huerta, 9-Mallory Pugh, 10-Lindsey Horan, 11-Sophia Smith, 12-Naomi Girma, 13-Alex Morgan, 16-Rose Lavelle, 17-Andi Sullivan, 23 -Emily Fox
Available Subs: 2-Ashley Sanchez, 3-Alana Cook, 5-Hailie Mace, 6-Trinity Rodman, 7-Ashley Hatch, 14-Sam Coffey, 15-Megan Rapinoe, 18-Casey Murphy 19-Crystal Dunn, 20-Taylor Kornieck, 21-Adrianna Franch, 22 – Kristie Mewis
Not dressing: Alyssa Thompson
GAME NOTES | FIVE THINGS TO KNOW – GERMANY
- USWNT Starting XI Cap Numbers (Including this match): Sauerbrunn (211), Morgan (200), Horan (122), Naeher (86), Lavelle (84), Pugh (82), Sullivan (37), Smith (27), Huerta (25), Fox (22), Girma (10)
- With her starting today against Germany, Alex Morgan will make her 200th international appearance for the USA, becoming just the 13thth player in USWNT history to reach the 200-cap milestone.
- Morgan, who is in her 13th year with the USWNT after making her international debut on March 31, 2010, will be making her 10th appearance and ninth start of 2022. She Ranks fifth in USWNT history with 119 career goals and 11th in assists with 47. She earned her first assist of the year last Thursday night in Ft. Lauderdale.
- This lineup against Germany features two different players from the XI that started the match against Germany in Ft. Lauderdale: Alyssa Naeher makes the start in goal while Becky Sauerbrunn will start in central defense. Casey Murphy and Alana Cook will be on the bench.
- This starting lineup averages 81 caps per player with Sauerbrunn, Morgan and Horan all having eclipsed the 100-game milestone. Girma, who will earn her 10th cap tonight, is the only player in this starting lineup with fewer than 20 caps.
- Becky Sauerbrunn will Captain the USA as she makes her 211th international appearance and her ninth start of 2022. Sauerbrunn became the 12th player in USWNT history to reach 200 caps when she hit the milestone on Feb. 17 against the Czech Republic.
- Alyssa Naeher will start in goal for the USA as she makes her eighth start of the year and the 86thth of her international career. Naeher, who played two seasons in the Frauen-Bundesliga competing for Turbine Potsdam during the 2011-12 and 20212-13 seasons, has 50 career shutouts in her 85 caps with the USA.
- Sofia Huerta will make her 16th appearance of the year and earn her 25th cap overall for the USA. After making four starts through the USA’s first 10 games of the year, Thursday’s match against Germany will mark Huerta’s seventh start in the last eight games for the USA.
- Mallory Pugh is back in the USA lineup for her 13th start of the year in what will be her 82n.d cap overall for the USWNT. Pugh leads the USA with 13 total goal involvements in 2022 with a team-high seven assists and six goals, which ranks second on the Squad this year.
- Lindsey Horan will earn her 122n.d cap as she makes her 14th start of the year. Horan played all but 10 minutes over the USA’s last four games combined.
- Sophia Smith will earn her 27th cap as she makes her team-leading 17th appearance – and 17th start – of 2022. Smith, who turned 22 in August, leads the USA with 10 goals on the year and is on pace to become the youngest player to lead the USA in scoring in a calendar year since Mia Hamm did so as a 21- year-old in 1993.
- Naomi Girma is set to earn her 10th cap and make her eighth start for the USWNT. Since making her USWNT debut earlier this year on April 12, Girma has appeared in nine of the USA’s last 13 matches and logged six 90-minute performances during that stretch.
- To Rose Lavelle will make her 84th international appearance as she makes her 15th start of 2022. Lavelle has been directly involved in 10 goals in the USA’s last 14 matches, tallying four goals – including the game-winning header on September 6 against Nigeria – and adding six assists during that span.
- Midfielder Andi Sullivan is set to earn her 36th cap as she makes her 15th appearance – and 15th start – of 2022. Sullivan is third on the team in total minutes played in 2022 with 1,044 minutes of action.
- After missing the Oct. 11 matches against Spain, defender Emily Fox will make it back-to-back starts against Germany as she earns 22n.d cap overall and 14th start of the year. Fox has played in 17 of the USA’s 21 matches since the October 2021 FIFA window, making 16 starts during that span.