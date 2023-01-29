International Friendly: USA vs. Colombia

LINEUP NOTES

USMNT vs. Colombia

International Friendly

January 28, 2023

Dignity Health Sports Park; Carson, Calif.

Pre-Game Coverage: 7 pm ET on TNT, Telemundo, Peacock & Telemundo App.

Kickoff: 7:37 pm ET on TNT, Telemundo, Peacock & Telemundo App

Tonight’s USMNT Starting XI vs. Colombia: 1-Sean Johnson, 3-Walker Zimmerman, 4-DeJuan Jones, 6-Paxten Aaronson, 7-Paul Arriola, 9-Jesús Ferreira, 12-John Tolkin, 13-Matthew Hoppe, 15-Aaron Long, 19-Eryk Williamson, 23-Kellyn Acosta (Capt.)

Substitutes: 18-Roman Celentano, 24-Gaga Slonina, 2-Julian Gressel, 5-Jonathan Gómez,

8-Brandon Vazquez, 10-Paxton Pomykal, 11-Emmanuel Sabbi, 14-Alan Soñora, 16-Sam Rogers, 20-Cade Cowell, 21-Aidan Morris, 22-Jalen Neal

GAME NOTES | FIVE THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT COLOMBIA

USMNT Starting XI Cap Numbers (including this match): Kellyn Acosta (57), Paul Arriola (50), Walker Zimmerman (39), Aaron Long (31) Jesús Ferreira (17), Sean Johnson (11), Matthew Hoppe (8 ), Eryk Williamson (6), DeJuan Jones (2), Paxten Aaronson (1), John Tolkin (1)

Today’s USMNT Starting XI has an average age of 25 years, 306 days and averages 19 caps overall.

Two more players make their USMNT debuts Tonight – midfielder Paxten Aaronson and defender John Tolkin – taking the number of debuts during this January camp to 10 total.

With Paxten Aaronson getting the start, he and Brenden Aaronson become the eighth set of Brothers to appear for the USMNT: John and Pedro DeBrito; Otto and Rolf Decker; Angelo and Paul DiBernardo; Charlie and Henry McCully; George and Louie Nanchoff; Steve and Ken Snow; Archie and Tom Stark.

The most seasoned international player on the roster, midfielder Kellyn Acosta Captains the USMNT for the first time tonight.

Veteran forward Paul Arriola earns his 50th cap, becoming the 60th player to hit the half century mark for the USMNT.

All five players from the FIFA World Cup roster start tonight: goalkeeper Sean Johnson, defenders Aaron Long and Walker Zimmerman, midfielder Kellyn Acosta and forward Jesús Ferreira.

Born in Santa Marta, Colombia, Jesús Ferreira will become the 35th different player to play for the USMNT against the country of their birth. He is the third Colombian-American to face Los Cafeteros, following Jorge Acosta (July 31, 1992) and Carlos Llamosa (February 3, 2001).

Sean Johnson is back in the USMNT net for the first time since shutting out Uruguay in a 0-0 draw on June. 5, 2022 in Kansas City, Kan.

Johnson (Jan. 22, 2011 vs. Chile), Jesús Ferreira (February 1, 2020 vs. Costa Rica) and Kellyn Acosta (Jan. 31, 2016 vs. Iceland) earned their senior team debuts at Dignity Health Sports Park.

After making his debut on Wednesday, defender DeJuan Jones earns his first start for the USMNT tonight.

After coming off the bench on Wednesday, forward Matthew Hoppe and midfielder Eryk Williamson both make their first starts since the Concacaf Gold Cup Final vs. Mexico on Aug. 1, 2021 in Las Vegas.

With Alex Zendejas returning to Club América following Wednesday’s match, all 23 players are dressed for tonight’s match. Six Substitutions are allowed in six different moments. Halftime does not count as a substitution moment.

The USMNT is 3-13-4 in 20 all-time meetings with Colombia. In the last meeting, Los Cafeteros earned a 4-2 win against the USMNT on Oct. 11, 2018 in Tampa, Fla. The USMNT last defeated Colombia in a 3-0 win on March 9, 2005 in Fullerton, Calif.