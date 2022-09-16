International Days Golf Tournament Benefits Many

Each year, Price City hosts an International Days Golf Tournament, which benefits local organizations and businesses in a myriad of ways.

During the Price City Council meeting that took place on Wednesday evening, the council hosted a public hearing in order to receive input on the proposed contribution and donation of the proceeds from the 2022 tournament. Councilman Rick Davis spoke on the tournament, stating that the great part is the donation, as they are able to take all of the separate expenses and put it back in and Donate it for the community.

Although the public hearing was opened, there was nobody who wished to speak during it, prompting the council to move back into the regular portion of the meeting. Next up for the council was the approval and handing out of the donations.

Before the donations were passed out, Price City’s Nick Tatton reminded everyone that it is important to remember that the tournament sponsors are a big part of making it possible. He also stated that the International Days Golf Tournament is one of the biggest hosted at the Carbon Country Club Golf Course each year.

Councilman Layne Miller also remarked that 2022 was the first year that the tournament was hosted on a different date than the International Days Celebrations. They have received nothing but really good comments, such as those who participate in the tournament are still able to participate in the rest of the fun that International Days has to offer.

The proceeds of the donations from the golf tournament were then approved, and the passing out of the funds began. The first was for Steven Swinburn of Price Chapel and the second was for Debbie Marvidikis of the Southeast Utah Health Department. The donation for the health department will be used to purchase car seats for community parents. Marvidikis expressed gratitude for this funding, as they do not receive car seat funding any other way anymore.

Pam Boyd of United Way of Eastern Utah was given a donation that will benefit the Live, Love, Local and Soles 2 Souls programs. Boyd spoke a bit about the pop-up shoe shop, stating that she was pleasantly surprised by those in attendance that had offered to help Boyd set up beforehand.

Janell Fiack of Meaningful Mindz, Alicia Sandoval with the Christmas Tree Regalia, Jessica Prettyman with USU Eastern and Amanda McIntosh of the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand counties were the last four recipients of the golf tournament funding.