International artist to be Featured at Minot event | News, Sports, Jobs

Arts Midwest and Minot Area Council of the Arts are bringing the music of Ghana to Minot as part of Arts Midwest World Fest.

During a weeklong Residency in Minot, international artist Okaidja Afroso and his ensemble will offer cultural and artistic workshops in local schools and other community locations throughout Minot and Glenburn during the week.

A public welcome reception for Afroso and his ensemble will be held at the Northwest Arts Center on the Minot State University campus on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m

K-12 students and area schools are encouraged to attend a student concert held at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall at MSU on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 10 am There is no cost to attend.

Those who are interested in meeting them and seeing them perform in a social setting can attend the Artists After Hours event at the Carnegie Center of Minot at 7 pm on Oct. 13.

Afroso and ensemble will perform live in a free concert at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 pm A Freewill offering will be taken at the door.

A community workshop will be held at Roosevelt Park Zoo on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m

Afroso’s visit to Minot is made possible by a partnership between Arts Midwest, the National Endowment for the Arts, North Dakota Council on the Arts and Minot Area Council of the Arts. The partnership is also bringing a world music ensemble from Finland to spend a week working in Minot over the next year.

“We are very excited to be able to host Okaidja Afroso and to provide our community and area students with this incredible opportunity to experience the music and culture of Ghana and the traditions of the African diaspora,” said Justin Anderson, Minot Area Council of the Arts’ executive director

Torrie Allen, president and CEO of Arts Midwest, said, “Arts Midwest’s goal is to make inspirational and lasting impressions on Midwest communities and people through this program. We think these weeklong visits offer beautiful opportunities for the Musicians and our communities to connect with each other through workshops in schools, concerts in the greater community and social gatherings.”

“This tour gives us the rare opportunity to connect with Midwestern communities,” said Afroso. “We are delighted to meet with them to promote global cultural awareness through Ghanaian music, dance, stories, live performances and educational outreach.”

Since 2003, Arts Midwest World Fest has been offering small Midwest communities once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to learn about the world from Musicians inside and outside the US This October and April, World Fest continues with a six-state tour featuring Afroso.