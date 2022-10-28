Intermountain Conference football statistical leaders through Week 8

Here are the Intermountain Conference leaders through eight weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.

Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to [email protected] Is your team missing? Encourage your Coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.

Photo by Soobum Im

Passing yards

Hogan Carmichael, Summit – (105 – 172) 1,653 yards

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button