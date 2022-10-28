Intermountain Conference football statistical leaders through Week 8

Here are the Intermountain Conference leaders through eight weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.

Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to [email protected] Is your team missing? Encourage your Coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.

Photo by Soobum Im

—

Passing yards

Hogan Carmichael, Summit – (105 – 172) 1,653 yards

Connor Crum, Mountain View – (116 – 184) 1,365 yards

Colton Horner, Redmond – (72 – 153) 1,088 yards

Aidan Brenneman, Ridgeview – (69 – 149) 764 yards

Tommy Morris, Caldera – (58 – 125) 733 yards

Logan Malinowski, Bend – (41 – 82) 717 yards

Passing TDs

Hogan Carmichael, Summit – 21 TDs (5 interceptions)

Connor Crum, Mountain View – 18 TDs (3 interceptions)

Logan Malinowski, Bend – 10 TDs (4 interceptions)

Colton Horner, Redmond – 7 TDs (6 interceptions)

Aidan Brenneman, Ridgeview – 5 TDs (7 interceptions)

Rushing yards

Kyle Littlejohn, Redmond – 901 yards on 178 carries

Sam Stephens, Summit – 776 yards on 132 carries

Malakai Nutter, Bend – 755 yards on 123 carries

Zorion Issangya, Ridgeview – 590 yards on 97 carries

Jack Sorenson, Bend – 528 yards on 61 carries

Austin Baker, Bend – 436 yards on 44 carries

Ben Yundt, Mountain View – 426 yards on 74 carries

Max Paskewich, Mountain View – 318 yards on 76 carries

Darik Taroli, Caldera – 306 yards on 87 carries

Rushing TDs

Malakai Nutter, Bend – 16 TDs

Sam Stephens, Summit – 12 TDs

Zorion Issangya, Ridgeview – 8 TDs

Kyle Littlejohn, Redmond – 8 TDs

Jack Sorenson, Bend – 8 TDs

Ben Yundt, Mountain View – 5 TDs

Chip Allers, Summit – 4 TDs

Austin Baker, Bend – 4 TDs

Max Paskewich, Mountain View – 4 TDs

Trey Lucas, Bend – 3 TDs

Logan Malinowski, Bend – 3 TDs

Receiving yards

Nathan Wachs, Redmond – 732 yards on 40 receptions

Charlie Ozolin, Summit – 656 yards on 28 receptions

Blake Groshong, Bend – 372 yards on 22 receptions

Jack Foley, Mountain View – 359 yards on 24 receptions

Ethan Carlson, Summit – 352 yards on 23 receptions

Jeremiah Schwartz, Ridgeview – 345 yards on 27 receptions

Greyson Harms, Mountain View – 262 yards on 22 receptions

Trace Benner, Caldera – 245 yards on 26 receptions

Charlie Crowell, Summit – 237 yards on 13 receptions

Kaden Alayan, Mountain View – 236 yards on 23 receptions

Sam Creech, Mountain View – 229 yards on 14 receptions

Brady White, Caldera – 206 yards on 13 receptions

Nick Hopper, Mountain View – 203 yards on 18 receptions

Receiving TDs

Ethan Carlson, Summit – 8 TDs

Nathan Wachs, Redmond – 8 TDs

Greyson Harms, Mountain View – 6 TDs

Charlie Ozolin, Summit – 5 TDs

Jack Foley, Mountain View – 4 TDs

Blake Groshong, Bend – 4 TDs

Nick Hopper, Mountain View – 3 TDs

Tadhg Brown, Summit – 3 TDs

Jeremiah Schwartz, Ridgeview – 3 TDs

Charlie Crowell, Summit – 3 TDs

Sam Creech, Mountain View – 3 TDs

Total tackles

Chad Spitz, Redmond – 79 tackles

Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview – 76 tackles

Matthew Mathis, Ridgeview – 70 tackles

Kaleo Kelly, Bend – 67 tackles

Carter Nelson, Summit – 67 tackles

Colton Crowl, Mountain View – 67 tackles

Austin Baker, Bend – 54 tackles

Ben Cockrum, Mountain View – 46 tackles

Jackson Hersch, Mountain View – 46 tackles

Ishon Ortiz, Ridgeview – 45 tackles

Trenton Karpstein, Bend – 45 tackles

Spencer Elliott, Summit – 43 tackles

Deakon Looney, Mountain View – 43 tackles

Tackles for loss

Spencer Elliott, Summit – 19 tackles for loss

Colton Crowl, Mountain View – 7 tackles for loss

Deakon Looney, Mountain View – 6 tackles for loss

Chip Allers, Summit – 6 tackles for loss

Isaac Olmeda, Redmond – 5.5 tackles for loss

Ishon Ortiz, Ridgeview – 5 tackles for loss

Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview – 5 tackles for loss

Dakota Wedding, Redmond – 4 tackles for loss

Carter Nelson, Summit – 4 tackles for loss

Braden Bailey, Summit – 4 tackles for loss

Justin Reason, Ridgeview – 4 tackles for loss

Rylen Castino, Ridgeview – 4 tackles for loss

Sacks

Chip Allers, Summit – 10 sacks

Spencer Elliott, Summit – 8 sacks

Trenton Karpstein, Bend – 8 sacks

Jackson Hersch, Mountain View – 5.5 sacks

Erick Samayoa, Bend – 5 sacks

Colton Crowl, Mountain View – 5 sacks

Blake Groshong, Bend – 4 sacks

Isaac Olmeda, Redmond – 3.5 sacks

Easton Herberger, Mountain View – 3 sacks

Kaden Isola, Bend – 3 sacks

Justin Reason, Ridgeview – 2 sacks

Garren White, Mountain View – 2 sacks

Logan Malinowski, Bend – 2 sacks

Interceptions

Johnny Brabb, Redmond – 3 interceptions

Connor Crum, Mountain View – 2 interceptions

Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview – 2 interceptions

Sam Cross, Summit – 2 interceptions

Forced fumbles

Chip Allers, Summit – 3 forced fumbles

Ryder Parazoo, Ridgeview – 2 forced fumbles

Spencer Elliott, Summit – 2 forced fumbles

Caleb Dickerson, Redmond – 2 forced fumbles

Justin Reason, Ridgeview – 2 forced fumbles

Charlie Ozolin, Summit – 2 forced fumbles

Trenton Karpstein, Bend – 2 forced fumbles

Fumble recoveries

Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview – 3 fumble recoveries

Spencer Elliott, Summit – 2 fumble recoveries

Trenton Karpstein, Bend – 2 fumble recoveries

—