Intermountain Conference football statistical leaders through Week 8
Here are the Intermountain Conference leaders through eight weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.
Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to [email protected] Is your team missing? Encourage your Coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.
Passing yards
Hogan Carmichael, Summit – (105 – 172) 1,653 yards
Connor Crum, Mountain View – (116 – 184) 1,365 yards
Colton Horner, Redmond – (72 – 153) 1,088 yards
Aidan Brenneman, Ridgeview – (69 – 149) 764 yards
Tommy Morris, Caldera – (58 – 125) 733 yards
Logan Malinowski, Bend – (41 – 82) 717 yards
Passing TDs
Hogan Carmichael, Summit – 21 TDs (5 interceptions)
Connor Crum, Mountain View – 18 TDs (3 interceptions)
Logan Malinowski, Bend – 10 TDs (4 interceptions)
Colton Horner, Redmond – 7 TDs (6 interceptions)
Aidan Brenneman, Ridgeview – 5 TDs (7 interceptions)
Rushing yards
Kyle Littlejohn, Redmond – 901 yards on 178 carries
Sam Stephens, Summit – 776 yards on 132 carries
Malakai Nutter, Bend – 755 yards on 123 carries
Zorion Issangya, Ridgeview – 590 yards on 97 carries
Jack Sorenson, Bend – 528 yards on 61 carries
Austin Baker, Bend – 436 yards on 44 carries
Ben Yundt, Mountain View – 426 yards on 74 carries
Max Paskewich, Mountain View – 318 yards on 76 carries
Darik Taroli, Caldera – 306 yards on 87 carries
Rushing TDs
Malakai Nutter, Bend – 16 TDs
Sam Stephens, Summit – 12 TDs
Zorion Issangya, Ridgeview – 8 TDs
Kyle Littlejohn, Redmond – 8 TDs
Jack Sorenson, Bend – 8 TDs
Ben Yundt, Mountain View – 5 TDs
Chip Allers, Summit – 4 TDs
Austin Baker, Bend – 4 TDs
Max Paskewich, Mountain View – 4 TDs
Trey Lucas, Bend – 3 TDs
Logan Malinowski, Bend – 3 TDs
Receiving yards
Nathan Wachs, Redmond – 732 yards on 40 receptions
Charlie Ozolin, Summit – 656 yards on 28 receptions
Blake Groshong, Bend – 372 yards on 22 receptions
Jack Foley, Mountain View – 359 yards on 24 receptions
Ethan Carlson, Summit – 352 yards on 23 receptions
Jeremiah Schwartz, Ridgeview – 345 yards on 27 receptions
Greyson Harms, Mountain View – 262 yards on 22 receptions
Trace Benner, Caldera – 245 yards on 26 receptions
Charlie Crowell, Summit – 237 yards on 13 receptions
Kaden Alayan, Mountain View – 236 yards on 23 receptions
Sam Creech, Mountain View – 229 yards on 14 receptions
Brady White, Caldera – 206 yards on 13 receptions
Nick Hopper, Mountain View – 203 yards on 18 receptions
Receiving TDs
Ethan Carlson, Summit – 8 TDs
Nathan Wachs, Redmond – 8 TDs
Greyson Harms, Mountain View – 6 TDs
Charlie Ozolin, Summit – 5 TDs
Jack Foley, Mountain View – 4 TDs
Blake Groshong, Bend – 4 TDs
Nick Hopper, Mountain View – 3 TDs
Tadhg Brown, Summit – 3 TDs
Jeremiah Schwartz, Ridgeview – 3 TDs
Charlie Crowell, Summit – 3 TDs
Sam Creech, Mountain View – 3 TDs
Total tackles
Chad Spitz, Redmond – 79 tackles
Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview – 76 tackles
Matthew Mathis, Ridgeview – 70 tackles
Kaleo Kelly, Bend – 67 tackles
Carter Nelson, Summit – 67 tackles
Colton Crowl, Mountain View – 67 tackles
Austin Baker, Bend – 54 tackles
Ben Cockrum, Mountain View – 46 tackles
Jackson Hersch, Mountain View – 46 tackles
Ishon Ortiz, Ridgeview – 45 tackles
Trenton Karpstein, Bend – 45 tackles
Spencer Elliott, Summit – 43 tackles
Deakon Looney, Mountain View – 43 tackles
Tackles for loss
Spencer Elliott, Summit – 19 tackles for loss
Colton Crowl, Mountain View – 7 tackles for loss
Deakon Looney, Mountain View – 6 tackles for loss
Chip Allers, Summit – 6 tackles for loss
Isaac Olmeda, Redmond – 5.5 tackles for loss
Ishon Ortiz, Ridgeview – 5 tackles for loss
Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview – 5 tackles for loss
Dakota Wedding, Redmond – 4 tackles for loss
Carter Nelson, Summit – 4 tackles for loss
Braden Bailey, Summit – 4 tackles for loss
Justin Reason, Ridgeview – 4 tackles for loss
Rylen Castino, Ridgeview – 4 tackles for loss
Sacks
Chip Allers, Summit – 10 sacks
Spencer Elliott, Summit – 8 sacks
Trenton Karpstein, Bend – 8 sacks
Jackson Hersch, Mountain View – 5.5 sacks
Erick Samayoa, Bend – 5 sacks
Colton Crowl, Mountain View – 5 sacks
Blake Groshong, Bend – 4 sacks
Isaac Olmeda, Redmond – 3.5 sacks
Easton Herberger, Mountain View – 3 sacks
Kaden Isola, Bend – 3 sacks
Justin Reason, Ridgeview – 2 sacks
Garren White, Mountain View – 2 sacks
Logan Malinowski, Bend – 2 sacks
Interceptions
Johnny Brabb, Redmond – 3 interceptions
Connor Crum, Mountain View – 2 interceptions
Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview – 2 interceptions
Sam Cross, Summit – 2 interceptions
Forced fumbles
Chip Allers, Summit – 3 forced fumbles
Ryder Parazoo, Ridgeview – 2 forced fumbles
Spencer Elliott, Summit – 2 forced fumbles
Caleb Dickerson, Redmond – 2 forced fumbles
Justin Reason, Ridgeview – 2 forced fumbles
Charlie Ozolin, Summit – 2 forced fumbles
Trenton Karpstein, Bend – 2 forced fumbles
Fumble recoveries
Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview – 3 fumble recoveries
Spencer Elliott, Summit – 2 fumble recoveries
Trenton Karpstein, Bend – 2 fumble recoveries
