Interlochen Arts Camp: A Day In The Life

The young artists at Interlochen Arts Camp enjoy a schedule filled with learning and laughs in the Lakeside Woods of Northern Michigan, and they have been since 1928!

Previously known as National Music Camp, Interlochen Arts Camp was founded by music educator Joseph Maddy during an era when few students had access to a high-quality music education.

Through its nearly 100-year history, the camp grew to encompass seven arts disciplines: music, theater, visual arts, interdisciplinary arts, film and new media, creative writing and dance.

Each year, more than 2,800 students from around the world travel to Interlochen to take part in the camp.

Listen to the Episode to find out more about life at Interlochen Arts Camp – from capers (which aren’t a food) to breakfast cubes (which are).

Classical Sprouts is produced by Emily Duncan Wilson. Kacie Brown is the digital content manager.