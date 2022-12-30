Interlochen Arts Academy’s free Community Connection Concerts for spring semester 2023

These Community Connection Concerts are presented by Interlochen Public Radio, Interlochen Presents and Interlochen Arts Academy.

IPR listeners are eligible for up to four free tickets to each Community Connection Concert.

Enter promo code IPRCCC when checking out at https://www.interlochen.org/concerts-and-events

This free ticket offer is available only for the following Community Connection Concerts this spring 2023 semester:

Upcoming concerts

Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 pm (Corson Auditorium): Percussion Concert

Friday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 pm (Corson Auditorium): Wind Symphony: Innovations

Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 pm (Corson Auditorium): Brass Concert

Thursday, March 16 at 7:30 pm (Corson Auditorium): Popular Music Ensemble: Alternative Heroes of the Underground

Friday, March 17 at 7:30 pm (Corson Auditorium): Jazz Orchestra and Chamber Strings, with special guest Diane Monroe

Thursday, April 13 at 7:30 pm (Corson Auditorium): Jazz Combos

Friday, April 14 at 7:30 pm (Corson Auditorium): Orchestra: Young Soloists of Tomorrow

Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 pm (Corson Auditorium): Singer-Songwriter and Popular Music Ensemble: Cinema Informs Song, with special guest Claud

Friday, April 21 at 7:30 pm (Corson Auditorium): Wind Symphony, with special guest Elmer Churampi