Interlochen Arts Academy’s free Community Connection Concerts for spring semester 2023
These Community Connection Concerts are presented by Interlochen Public Radio, Interlochen Presents and Interlochen Arts Academy.
IPR listeners are eligible for up to four free tickets to each Community Connection Concert.
Enter promo code IPRCCC when checking out at https://www.interlochen.org/concerts-and-events
This free ticket offer is available only for the following Community Connection Concerts this spring 2023 semester:
Upcoming concerts
Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 pm (Corson Auditorium): Percussion Concert
Friday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 pm (Corson Auditorium): Wind Symphony: Innovations
Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 pm (Corson Auditorium): Brass Concert
Thursday, March 16 at 7:30 pm (Corson Auditorium): Popular Music Ensemble: Alternative Heroes of the Underground
Friday, March 17 at 7:30 pm (Corson Auditorium): Jazz Orchestra and Chamber Strings, with special guest Diane Monroe
Thursday, April 13 at 7:30 pm (Corson Auditorium): Jazz Combos
Friday, April 14 at 7:30 pm (Corson Auditorium): Orchestra: Young Soloists of Tomorrow
Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 pm (Corson Auditorium): Singer-Songwriter and Popular Music Ensemble: Cinema Informs Song, with special guest Claud
Friday, April 21 at 7:30 pm (Corson Auditorium): Wind Symphony, with special guest Elmer Churampi