Interlochen Arts Academy Opera Workshop students in Studio A

This Friday and Saturday, the Interlochen Arts Academy Opera Workshop will present a showcase.

The opera workshop is taught by Laura Osgood Brown and Jenny Cresswell.

Lynn Kang, a senior from South Korea, and Erin Kazmierczak, a senior from New York, came to Studio A to give a preview.

They performed the duet “Pur ti miro” from the opera “The Coronation of Poppea” by Claudio Monteverdi.

They were joined by Collaborative pianist Susan Snyder.

Each being in their senior year at Interlochen Arts Academy, the Singers are currently busy with college auditions around the country.

Erin Kazmierczak and Lynn Kang listen to comments from their teacher, Laura Osgood Brown, in Studio A.

Voice instructor Laura Osgood Brown joined her students to Studio A. She explained that there will be a variety of eras and styles of opera represented during this weekend’s opera workshop presentation.

Osgood Brown said there’s a good deal of collaboration between teachers and departments.

Including this selection by Monteverdi was inspired by a discussion she had with an Interlochen Arts Academy dance instructor, and the performance of this duet during the opera workshop will include dance students.

The performance is this Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30pm in the Dendrinos Chapel Recital Hall at Interlochen Center for the Arts.

Admission is free, and no tickets are required.

Details and tickets can be found here. The production can also be livestreamed here.

Michael Culler engineered this edition of Studio A.