Interim principal Slots in temporarily at Hollywood School

Maura Zinni

Hollywood School in Brookfield will have an interim principal for the next month or so.

Maura Zinni, a Retired school superintendent and former principal, is filling in for Hollywood Principal Kim Hefner, who is recovering from knee replacement surgery that she underwent last week. Hefner is expected to be out for three to six weeks.

Hefner informed Hollywood’s parents of her impending absence before she had the surgery.

