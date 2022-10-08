Interim Coach will lead Royal Oak football on Friday, amid investigation into inappropriate language used by first-year head Coach – The Oakland Press

Amid an investigation into inappropriate language used in Addressing his team, first-year Royal Oak football Coach Dustyn Truitt will not be leading the Ravens when they play Troy on Friday night, but the game will be held, as scheduled.

Junior varsity Coach Collin Campbell will be the interim head coach, according to a letter sent by Athletic director Brian Gordon to football parents on Thursday, a document obtained from the school district by The Oakland Press.

“We are currently investigating allegations of inappropriate language used when addressing and working with players and leading the team within a negative environment. These allegations are being thoroughly reviewed by me and fellow administrators. We take these reports very seriously,” Gordon wrote. “We commend our student-athletes for bringing this situation to our attention. We have a focused interest in promoting the highest standards of conduct for all. I would like to assure our parents and Athletes that these allegations in no way align with our core values ​​as an Athletic program.”

Gordon could not comment when reached Friday morning, referring the matter to the district office. Royal Oak Schools communications specialist Amy Murphy could not comment on the situation, either, aside from saying that it was “a personnel matter.”

Truitt’s Twitter account has been deactivated. An email was sent to Truitt for comment.

A physical and health education teacher in the district, Truitt was hired in February to replace Ray McMann, who stepped down in January after seven seasons. The Ravens are 1-5 on the field this fall, their only win coming in Week 4 against Pontiac (42-20).