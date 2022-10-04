Interim Coach Shaun Aguano trying to set a new tone with ASU football

Change can be hard. In some ways the Arizona State football team is finding that out. Interim Coach Shaun Aguano has tried to set the tone since taking the reins when Herm Edwards departed two weeks ago after an embarrassing loss to Eastern Michigan.

So when a player who had started the Pac-12 opener against Utah the previous week showed up late for practice one day last week, Aguano sent him home. It wasn’t a huge miscalculation of time, five minutes or so. But Aguano felt the need to send a message.

“The accountability, the Discipline part where we don’t make those Mistakes in the game,” Aguano said in his normal Monday meeting with the media. “And so if it’s done on a daily basis, I think they’ll be accountable during the game. They understand where I’m coming from.”

There are other signs of a new era. Aguano has had players run 50-yard wind sprints after stretching drills, something not done in the Edwards era. Players run from one drill to another, the goal being to create an uptempo pace that the Sun Devils are looking to replicate come game time.

