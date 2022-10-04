Interim Coach Shaun Aguano trying to set a new tone with ASU football

Change can be hard. In some ways the Arizona State football team is finding that out. Interim Coach Shaun Aguano has tried to set the tone since taking the reins when Herm Edwards departed two weeks ago after an embarrassing loss to Eastern Michigan.

So when a player who had started the Pac-12 opener against Utah the previous week showed up late for practice one day last week, Aguano sent him home. It wasn’t a huge miscalculation of time, five minutes or so. But Aguano felt the need to send a message.

“The accountability, the Discipline part where we don’t make those Mistakes in the game,” Aguano said in his normal Monday meeting with the media. “And so if it’s done on a daily basis, I think they’ll be accountable during the game. They understand where I’m coming from.”

There are other signs of a new era. Aguano has had players run 50-yard wind sprints after stretching drills, something not done in the Edwards era. Players run from one drill to another, the goal being to create an uptempo pace that the Sun Devils are looking to replicate come game time.

None of that has paid off quite yet, but Aguano is the first to admit it’s a process and the benefits can’t necessarily be seen overnight.

The Sun Devils (1-4, 0-2) are prepping for a 1 pm Showdown against No. 21 Washington (4-1, 1-1) is Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium. This will mark the third straight game against a ranked foe and the fourth in the span of five weeks.

ASU is coming off a 42-25 loss at No. 6 USC in which the Sun Devils showed progress, undoubtedly playing their best first half of the season thus far. Now it’s a matter of putting together four quarters.

“The running from drill to drill, it’s the up-tempo that I want to bring to the offense and the defense, and the type of up-tempo scheme that I want to have emphasized,” he said. “But you know, it’s doing everything right. The fundamentals, the accountability, the Discipline that will make us competitive in these games and overall win these games.”

Aguano, who was in is fourth year as running backs Coach when handed the interim head job, says for the most part the players have bought in. There have been a few exceptions, most notably the Markham twins, Keon and Kejuan, both of whom have started at various times.

The duo has not played in the last two games. When asked about that last week Aguano would only say, “it’s hard on them in regards to the coaching change.”

While most players responded favorably, the Coach admits there was some grumbling early on.

“Some of the kids are like, ‘Coach, you’re tripping,’ in a good way. And I said, ‘Absolutely, and I’ll be Relentless as well.’ But they get where I’m trying to get, and it’s a process with them. We talk about the process every day and about the stacking every day. I want to make sure they understand there is a point in the season that I want to be at and it’ll take some time. So again, we are going on our ninth practice and we’re stacking those days. But it is a process that I want to instill and build with this team. And I think everybody has bought in, or mostly everybody. The one (player) that was late and the guys that are late to a meeting or a lift, I’ll be relentless in holding them accountable.”

ASU odds and ends

— Sunday was a good day for former ASU players in the NFL. Cornerback Jack Jones returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown for the Patriots and running back Rachaad White scored his first touchdown for the Buccaneers. Then there was the contribution of Eno Benjamin in the win by the Cardinals. That thrilled Aguano.

“Just seeing those kids have fun is my gratification,” he said. “And Eno (Benjamin), what the heck is he doing kicking the football? But he’s a talented, Diversified kid. Those kids are having fun and just sitting there watching it, I love just watching them play. This is a game, this football is just a game. It should be played fun. I was super proud of them.”

— Aguano said defensive tackle Omar Norman-Lott and end Gharin Stansbury are “very close” to a return. Stansbury (hamstring) has not yet played in a game but participated in practice for the first time last week. Norman-Lott was injured in the first quarter of the loss to Eastern Michigan.

— Aguano added that the players would again do the “Devil Walk” from the area near Desert Financial Arena to Sun Devil Stadium. The school brought back the tradition for the last home game against Utah and Aguano is hoping the fans show up again to support the team.

Top players named

The Pac-12 named its top players of the week and top honors were taken home by UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Utah cornerback Clark Phillips who were named Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week respectively.

Robinson completed 24 of 33 passing attempts for 315 yards in leading UCLA to a win over then-No. 15 Washington while Phillips had three interceptions and three tackles in aa win over Oregon State.

Others honored were Special Teams Player of the Week Joshua Karty of Stanford, Offensive Lineman of the Week TJ Bass of Oregon, Defensive Lineman of the Week, Brandon Dorlus of Oregon and Freshman of the Week Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona.

