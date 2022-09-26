Interfaith Family Services raised significant funds during the 15th annual golf tournament

Interfaith Family Services, the nonprofit focused on helping families end the cycle of poverty, raised funds for its services during the 15th Annual Interfaith Golf Classic.

The event, which was held at Lake Highlands’ own Royal Oaks Country Club Sept. 12, raised $126,735 to benefit the organization.

Golf pro Dean Larsson led the 116 players onto the golf course with a shotgun start following remarks from CEO of Interfaith Family Services Kimberly Williams, golf classic committee members Ben Eakes and Brian Hegi and testimony from Rachael Royal, a Graduate of the organization and current board member.

The Golfers in the tournament played a round of 18 holes, enjoyed food and drink stations and had a chance to win prizes from Sewell in several hole-in-one contests.

“The Interfaith Golf Classic is always a fun day, but I want you to know you are also doing some serious good. Your support will help families in crisis who are eager to learn the skills needed so they will never be homeless again,” Williams said in the press release.

Find a recap of the golf tournament below.

These were the winners of the competition: