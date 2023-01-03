Intercity vs Barcelona: times, how to watch on TV, stream online, Copa del Rey

Barcelona will be aiming to grab their first win of the year with a win against underdogs Intercity in the la Copa del Rey round of 32 after their draw against Espanyol in LaLiga last time out.

When does Intercity vs Barcelona kick off?

The game between Intercity and Barcelona starts on Friday, December 4th, 2022.

3:00 pm ET

12:00 p.m. PT

How to watch Intercity vs Barcelona

How to watch Intercity vs Barcelona

Intercity vs Barcelona preview

Intercity

Intercity will go into the match with lots of motivation against Catalan Giants Barcelona in Alicante, where they will try to record a huge upset in front of their fans.

To get to this stage of the competition, the hosts previously beat Cirbonero (1-0) in the first round and recorded a 2-0 win over Mirandés in the last round back in December.

Gustavo Siviero’s men play in the Primera Division RFEF, Group 2 -the third tier of Spain- where they are sitting 16th in the standings with 19 points from 17 games.

Barcelona

Els Blaugrana will get back into action after a 1-1 draw against city Neighbors Espanyol at Camp Nou in their last LaLiga match.

Barça is the team that has won the Trophy the most times (31) and it is probably the third title in Xavi Hernández’s list of priorities after LaLiga and the Europa League.

However, the Terrassa-born Coach is well aware of that the club will need to win a trophy this campaign taking into consideration the economic effort the club made last summer by bringing some big names to the Squad and their Champions League elimination in the group stage.

After facing Intercity, Barça will play against Atlético Madrid in the Spanish league before facing Real Betis in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup.

Intercity vs Barcelona Prediction

If there’s any competition where the underdogs have a real chance of pulling off the upset, it’s the Copa del Rey.

Intercity will be encouraged by their fans in a stadium that will be fully packedbut Barcelona not only have a great squad, but also the experience of playing this kind of do-or-die game in a tournament in which they have been victorious on 31 occasions.

Intercity will try to give Barça a scare but expect the Catalan side to progress.

Prediction: Intercity 1-3 Barcelona