Intercity CF vs Barcelona: Predictions, tips & betting odds

Barcelona travel to Alicante to face Intercity CF of the Spanish third tier on Wednesday evening as Xavi Hernandez’s men begin their Copa Del Rey campaign.

The Blaugrana will be hoping to avoid a major upset and progress to the last 16 of a tournament they have won more times than anyone else.

Intercity Meanwhile were only founded in 2017 and this without doubt will be the most significant game in their short history.

Intercity CF vs Barcelona latest odds

The hosts are offered at 16/1 (17.00) with bet365 to record what would be one of the biggest shocks ever in Spanish football.

Barca for their part are priced at 1/8 (1.12) while the game is available at 7/1 (8.00) to go to extra time.

Intercity CF vs Barcelona first goal scorer odds

First goal scorer odds for this match are not available.

Intercity CF vs Barcelona preview

Having already suffered the humiliation of being eliminated from the Champions League at the group stage this season, the Catalans can ill-afford another damaging early exit.

The Copa Del Rey is not their priority, but it does provide the team a chance to win silverware and Xavi will be taking the game seriously.

However, players are likely to be rested for the short trip down the Mediterranean coast with Robert Lewandowski unlikely to feature.

This will be a chance for Fringe players and youngsters, and they should be able to record a comfortable win.

Intercity knocked out second division Mirandes in the previous round but have been in poor form in their division, where they are currently in the relegation zone.

Indeed, the side from Alicante play in the same division as Barcelona’s B team against whom they could only manage a 0-0 draw earlier this season, an omen which does not bode well for the hosts on Wednesday evening.

Intercity CF vs Barcelona tips and predictions

Barca can be backed at 9/10 (1.90) to win both halves and this looks like the best way of getting Xavi’s men onside.

