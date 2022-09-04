Interactive program organized by the Nepali Department at Southfield College in Darjeeling – Siliguri Times

Darjeeling, 04th September: Nepali department of Southfield College organized an interactive program at its Damian Auditorium in Darjeeling. The program witnessed the presence of the Deputy Professor of Sikkim University and the students were present under the supervision of Dr. Devchandra Subba. Prof. Sadip Pradhan welcomed the guests on behalf of the college and the Head of Department Kushal Ghimire was felicitated with garlands.

Dr. Subba Attends his post-graduate students studying Nepali literature in their course at Southfield College every year during his academic tour. In the same way, this year in the Auditorium of Southfield College, Dr. Subba attended the said program with six of his students. In the program, he explained the significance of literature and also discussed Indian literature. They said that Indian literature is what depicts the reality of Indian society. He also explained the possible areas of work on Indian literature to all the students.

Students of the first, third, and fifth semesters were present for the interactive session in the program. Prof. Sadip Pradhan raised the issue at the bottom of the statue of Adi Kavi Bhanubhakta located in Chowrasta, the renowned Nepalese poet is written in Devanagari, while National Poet is written in English. They said that it is important to be aware as a student of literature. The students of the Nepali Department of Sikkim University and students of the Nepali Department of Southfield College along with Professors were present in the program.