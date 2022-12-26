Interactive exhibit brings Notre Dame story to visitors | Arts

For centuries, the great Gothic cathedral formally known as Notre Dame de Paris has been the site of major events in France’s history. It has been a magnet for visitors who have marveled at its vast, stunning interior; the three rose windows; and the gargoyles, the splendidly ugly creatures jutting over the pavement that were built as downspouts to direct rainwater away from the stone structure.

But since the fire of April 2019, the iconic structure in the heart of the City of Light has been off limits as legions of laborers and artisans have been working on a meticulous restoration, hoping to finish in time for the Olympic Games that Paris is scheduled to host in 2024.

While their painstaking work goes on, people who want to get an idea of ​​Notre Dame’s Glory and a how-to demonstration of its reconstruction don’t have to fly to Paris to stand at the construction fence and try to see what’s going on. They can go to the Historic New Orleans Collection at 520 Royal St., where they can see a free exhibit, “Notre-Dame de Paris: The Augmented Exhibition.” It is scheduled to be on view through March 1 as part of an international tour, but the engagement may be extended, said Jason Wiese, the collection’s chief curator. Even though admission is free, advance registration at www.hnoc.org/notredame is recommended.

The exhibit is nothing less than a time machine. Besides tracing nearly 900 years of the cathedral’s history in a series of displays, it employs interactive computer tablets called HistoPads at each stage to give visitors a panoramic view of the church and the people in it at a particular point in time.

The touch-screen device works on the same principle as QR codes. At each stage of the exhibit is a stand with a circle at the top. Put the HistoPad over the Circle and — voilà! — the HistoPad’s screen is transformed into a panorama that immerses the visitor in a variety of scenes, including a view of medieval Paris, Notre Dame’s construction, the Coronation of Napoleon and the erection of the church’s 315-foot spire, which was destroyed in the fire but is being scrupulously reconstructed.

“Anyone who has used a Smartphone can use a HistoPad,” Wiese said. “It doesn’t get in the way. … From a visitor’s point of view, it’s seamless. You walk up to one of the little portals, and the HistoPad does the rest. It loads the content, and you can just dig right in.

“That’s the success of the exhibition. You see whole families with their own HistoPads, kids running off and doing their own things because they’re comfortable with the technology. … There’s so much information, there’s so much to explore, and it’s fun.”

In addition to showing how Notre Dame looked throughout its history, there’s a slide at the bottom of the screen that lets viewers see each scene’s contemporary appearance. “That’s really cool,” Wiese said. “The 360-degree view is pretty impressive, too. You can pan all around and see (more than) what you would have seen looking at a painting.”

Visitors Encounter a Wealth of details, including the important work of Stonemasons then and now, the construction of the Massive choir and roof, and fascinating facts like: Josephine, Napoleon’s empress, who is in the Coronation tableau, never smiled because she had terrible teeth .

The extensively detailed nature of this display extends to the floor, whose pattern of weathered-looking black and white squares, made of vinyl and installed for the exhibit, replicates that of the cathedral.

The exhibit offers “an astounding amount of information,” Wiese said. “Even if you’ve visited Notre Dame, there are hours of content available in this exposition, everything from Josephine’s bad teeth to the particulars of carving stone and everything in between.”

It was created by Histovery, a French technology firm that has mounted 20 similar displays at 20 other sites, including these in France: The Conciergerie in Paris, the Pope’s Palace in Avignon and the Birthplace of William the Conqueror in Falaise.

Histovery collaborated on the exhibit with the Public Institution in Charge of the Conservation and Restoration of Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral. L’Oréal Groupe is the sponsor. In New Orleans, the exhibit has been mounted with the support of the Consulate General of France and WWL-TV.

Construction of the cathedral on the Ile de la Cité began in 1163 and was finished 182 years later, although it has undergone renovations over the centuries and been vandalized during the French Revolution.

While the cathedral’s history is impressive, “the Restoration effort is a big part of the story,” Wiese said.

Videos show stonemasons, roofers, carpenters, glassworkers and painting and sculpture restorers at work to make one of the world’s most notable buildings look as good as it did before it went up in flames. Authenticity is key. The tools, methods and materials they use, including wood for the roof trusses, are similar to what viewers can see with their HistoPads’ depictions of long-ago activities at the site.

“Once you learn how the original cathedral was constructed, it makes the restoration effort even more impressive,” Wiese said.