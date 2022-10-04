Inter vs Barcelona: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Catalans sit top of La Liga and are full of confidence heading into their Champions League Clash in Milan this Tuesday

Barcelona travel to Milan on Tuesday evening to face Inter on matchday three of the Champions League with both sides boasting a similar record in this season’s competition.

Both the Blaugrana and the Nerazzuri have beaten Viktoria Plzen and lost to Bayern Munich, meaning the two fixtures that Barca and Inter will contest over the next week should go a long way to deciding who qualifies from Group C.

Inter vs Barcelona latest odds

Xavi Hernandez’s men are clear favorites heading into the Clash with bet365 offering the La Liga side at 3/4 (1.75) to claim three points from their trip to northern Italy.

The hosts Meanwhile who have lost four of their last six games in all competitions can be backed at 10/3 (4.33) with the draw available at 3/1 (4.00).

Inter vs Barcelona first goal scorer odds

Robert Lewandowski missed a number of clear chances against his former club Bayern Munich on matchday two, yet the Polish forward has been in superb form domestically.

Lewandowksi has scored in six consecutive La Liga matches and is the favorite to break the deadlock in Milan at 3/1 (4.00) ahead of Ansu Fati who is priced at 6/1 (7.00).

For Inter, Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez are both available at 15/2 (8.50).

Inter vs Barcelona preview

There is a lot riding on this game in terms of who qualifies for the knockout stages and both sides will be desperate to avoid defeat.

Barcelona are missing three of their first choice back four in Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and Hector Bellerin, although their Squad is deep enough to be able to assimilate those absentees.

Inter for their part remain without Romelu Lukaku while Marcelo Brozovic is missing in midfield and his absence is likely to be keenly felt.

Another defeat for the Italians would see the pressure increase on manager Simone Inzaghi and defensively his team have looked weak this term, keeping just two clean sheets in their last eight games.

Barcelona Meanwhile have been rock solid letting in just one goal in seven La Liga games and whenever their defensive line has been breached, Marc Ter Stegen has produced excellent saves with the German stopper back to his very best.

Inter vs Barcelona tips and predictions

Backing Barcelona to win at 3/4 (1.75) should appeal, with the side playing well and full of confidence despite the important absentees.

There could also be interest in investing in a clean sheet for Barca at 2/1 (3.00)and with Brozovic missing Inter’s creative capacity could be hampered.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

