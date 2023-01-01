Inter Milan – Napoli Headlines This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online

The return of Serie A action in Italy this week puts the spotlight back on Napoli, which might have been the best team in the world heading into the World Cup break.

Napoli has an eight-point lead over the field in the Scudetto race and looks primed to shore up its first title since 1990, but returns to domestic action against ever-formidable Inter Milan on Wednesday. Inter’s re-start agenda has them looking to be the first team to defeat Napoli this season and pop back into Italy’s Champions League picture.

We also have a busy slate of Premier League action this week, and Tuesday’s Arsenal – Newcastle contest should be a telling one. You would have been bold to predict Arsenal to be leading the league in Week 17, and a clairvoyant if you had Newcastle in third. Both look to extend their historic seasons and should see this as a must-win.

Chelsea hosts Manchester City on Thursday in another critical matchup. Manchester City’s weekend tie with Everton gifted Arsenal a seven-point cushion that is looking more and more maintainable with each passing week. Chelsea is obviously good enough to challenge Manchester City on any day, making it a true trap game.

Here is a look at This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, as well as a full rundown of This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online:

This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

1. Inter Milan vs Napoli – Can Napoli continue to run the table after a 53-day break from league competition?

2. Arsenal vs Newcastle – Newcastle can prove its sustainability and shake up the title race with an upset.

3. Chelsea vs Manchester City – Is it too early to say Manchester City is in Desperation mode? They certainly will be if they can’t find a win here.

4. Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur – Tottenham is winless in both games since the restart and takes on a Crystal Palace side that’s always liable to pull off an upset.

5. Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth – Manchester United has quietly put together a three-game winning streak in all competitions since the Cristiano Ronaldo saga ended. If the chips fall at the top of the table, they’re in line to be a competitor in the Sprint until the end of the season.

This Week’s Soccer is on TV and Online

Monday

English Premier League

12:30 pm – USA, fuboTV, UNIVERSO – Brentford vs Liverpool

French Ligue 1

9 am – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Strasbourg vs Troyes

11 am – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Lille vs Reims

1 pm – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Montpellier vs Olympique Marseille

3 pm – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Rennes vs Nice

English Championship

10am – ESPN+ – Norwich City vs Watford

3pm – ESPN+ – Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield United

Tuesday

English Premier League

2:45 pm – USA, fuboTV, UNIVERSO – Arsenal vs Newcastle United

2:45pm – Peacock – Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion

2:45pm – Peacock – Leicester City vs Fulham

3pm – Peacock – Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

Spanish Copa del Rey

1 pm – ESPN+ – La Nucia vs Valencia

1 pm – ESPN+ – Cartagena vs Villarreal

1 pm – ESPN+ – Espanyol vs Celta de Vigo

3 pm – ESPN+ – Cacereño vs Real Madrid

3 pm – ESPN+ – Ceuta vs Elche

3pm – ESPN+ – Levante vs Getafe

3 pm – ESPN+ – Sporting Gijon vs Rayo Vallecano

Turkish Super Lig

12 pm – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Antalyaspor vs Fenerbahçe

Major Arena Soccer League

9 pm – Twitch – Empire vs Florida Tropics SC

Wednesday

English Premier League

2:30pm – Peacock – Southampton vs Nottingham Forest

2:45pm – Peacock – Leeds United v West Ham United

3pm – Peacock – Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers

3 pm – USA, fuboTV, UNIVERSO – Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Italian Serie A

6:30 am – Paramount+ – Salernitana vs Milan

6:30 am – Paramount+ – Sassuolo vs Sampdoria

8:30 am – Paramount+ – Spezia vs Atalanta

8:30 am – Paramount+ – Torino vs Hellas Verona

10:30 am – CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, fuboTV – Roma vs Bologna

10:30 am – Paramount+ – Lecce vs Lazio

12:30 pm – CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, fuboTV – Cremonese vs Juventus

12:30 pm – Paramount+ – Fiorentina vs Monza

2:45 pm – Paramount+ – Inter Milan vs Napoli

2:45 pm – Paramount+ – Udinese vs Empoli

Spanish Copa del Rey

1 pm – ESPN+ – UD Logroñés vs Real Sociedad

1 pm – ESPN+ – Pontevedra vs Mallorca

1 pm – ESPN+ – Linares Deportivo vs Sevilla

2pm – ESPN+ – Real Oviedo vs Atlético Madrid

3pm – ESPN+ – Intercity vs Barcelona

3pm – ESPN+ – Deportivo Alavés vs Real Valladolid

Turkish Super Lig

12 pm – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Galatasaray vs Ankaragücü

Thursday

English Premier League

3pm – Peacock – Chelsea vs Manchester City

Portuguese Primeira Liga

3:15 pm – fuboTV – Santa Clara vs Sporting Braga

Spanish Copa del Rey

10 am – ESPN+ – Ibiza Islas Pitiusas vs Real Betis

10 am – ESPN+ – Gimnàstic Tarragona vs Osasuna

3pm – ESPN+ – Eldense vs Athletic Club

Turkish Super Lig

12 pm – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Trabzonspor vs Giresunspor

12 pm – fuboTV – Adana Demirspor vs İstanbulspor