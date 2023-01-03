Inter Milan Midfielder Nicolo Barella One Goal Away From Equaling Personal Record Of Most Goals Scored In A Season, Italian Media Highlight

Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella is just one goal away from equaling his own personal best record for most goals scored in a single Serie A season.

This is highlighted by the Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it, via FCInter1908who notes that the 25-year-old is starting to become the complete midfielder now that he has added goals to his game on a more regular basis.

Barella has now scored five times in Serie A, finding the back of the net in matches against Cremonese, Udinese, Fiorentina, Sampdoria, and Salernitana.

The 25-year-old has also scored a crucial goal in the Champions League, as he was on target in the team’s 3-3 draw with Barcelona in the Champions League.

The five goals that Barella has scored so far in the league mean that he is just one goal away from equaling his record of six goals scored in his final season with Cagliari.

Accordingly, there would seem to be a high probability that the former Rossoblu midfielder equals that and then surpasses it in the 23 matches left in the league this campaign.

Barella has also been adding assists to his game, having hit double digits last term and is on track to do the same this time around, all from central midfield and without taking set pieces.

Not only this, but the Italian international and EURO 2020 winner’s defensive work rate has remained as intense as ever, while his leadership skills have been growing.

When all of this is combined with the 25-year-old’s increasing eye for goal, it paints a midfielder who is only starting to reach the peak of his power, and certainly one of the most well-rounded in the Italian top flight.