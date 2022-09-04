“Inter Disappeared After Scoring The First Goal”

Former Inter goalkeeper Walter Zenga has said that Inter disappeared after they got the first goal f the Milan Derby on Saturday night, according to a report in the Italian broadcast media.

As has been reported by FCInter1908Walter Zenga was talking in the Sky Sport Italia Studios after the 3-2 win for the Rossoneri against their city rivals.

He explained that the team actually started very well and they took the lead through a good goal from Marcelo Brozovic as he got on the end of a pass from Joaquin Correa after great hold-up play from Lautaro Martinez.

He then added that the Nerazzurri disappeared after that goal and they did not continue to impose themselves on the opposition.

“Inter started well, Brozovic’s goal was a fantastic vertical action: from there they disappeared and Milan could have scored three more goals. Then the changes: Milan’s front three stopped defending, Inzaghi changed the game and Maignan made extraordinary saves.”

He went on to lament the fact that there seems to be a lack of concentration in this Inter team and an inability to maintain the intensity.

“I find it hard that in the fourth of the season there is a lack of concentration, I always repeat the same thing: the problem in football is to maintain the same intensity of concentration for all the matches, it’s not easy.

“Forgetting the defeat? We lost 3-1 to Bayern on Wednesday and on Sunday we won at home to AC Milan with Serena’s goal: it’s better to have an important big match right away.”