Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi Planning To Rotate Less In Defense & Goal After Returning From International Break, Italian Media Report

Inter head Coach Simone Inzaghi is planning to make fewer rotations in defense and goal when the team returns from the international break.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, who reports that the Coach will make a more permanent choice between Samir Handanovic and Andre Onana s the first-choice starter in goal, and will also emphasize consistency within the backline.

In goal, the situation between Handanovic and Onana has become ambiguous as summer arrival Onana has impressed in a couple starts in the Champions league while Captain Handanovic has also continued to hold down his starting spot in the league.

Both should at least be given occasional opportunities going forward, but the Coach wants the pecking order in goal to be clear so that the team has certainty as to the style and presence of the man in goal.

Meanwhile, in defense Inzaghi has hardly been shy of chopping and changing the back three over much of the start of the season, both between matches and within them with substitutes.

The Coach is planning to do this less as the team tries to find consistency defensively, with Francesco Acerbi likely to become the first-choice starter at the center of the backline, whilst Alessandro Bastoni could be rotated out for Federico Dimarco less to give the 23 -year-old greater confidence.