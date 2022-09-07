Inter 0-2 Bayern Munich – Goals and Highlights

Good evening everybody and welcome along to our Inter v Bayern Munich live blog on this opening night of the 2022/23 Champions League group stages.

Bayern Munich have been in Lethal early-season form in the Bundesliga, despite not topping the table after five games. The Bavarians are third having drawn twice already, but they have scored an impressive 17 goals.

Inter, for their part, have had their struggles. They’ve managed to beat Serie A’s so-called Lesser sides so far, but lost in each of their two real tests against AC Milan and Lazio.

Inter v Bayern Munich Live – Latest Updates

Update narration See full narration

In this space, we’ll be bringing you updates from the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza for Inter v Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

When the ball gets rolling, after the referee’s first whistle, we’ll have all the minute-by-minute updates for you, while we’ll also bring you pre-match preview coverage

That will include team news, as we’ll have the Inter v Bayern Munich confirmed line-ups as soon as they come out.

For now, we’ll leave you with the Predicted Inter v Bayern Munich line-ups for this match.

Inter’s Predicted starting XI: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastogne; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko.

Bayern Munich’s Predicted starting XI: Neuer; Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Sabitzer, Kimmich; Coman, Musiala, Sane; Mane.

The game will kick off at 20:00 BST. That is 21:00 CEST local time in Italy, while it’ll start at 15:00 ET on the east coast of the USA.