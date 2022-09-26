Intandem holds annual Joe Cecconi Sr. Golf Tournament

Mon, Sep 26th 2022 07:00 am

One hundred Golfers participated in Intandem’s first Joe Cecconi Sr. Golf Tournament Monday, Sept. 12, at Niagara Frontier Golf Club. More than $30,000 was raised at the event.

The tournament honors Cecconi, whom the organization said “is not only a longtime friend and supporter, but he played an integral part in the development of the agency in Niagara County. As a parent/advocate, Joe was also instrumental in the development of the Lockport location.”

The golf outing is sponsored by Cecconi’s Chrysler Complex. This year, it was chaired by Joanne Pearl-Barbati, director of transition and public relations at Human Services Self-Insurance Trust; and Kathy Cassetta, owner of Cassetta Insurance Agency.

Proceeds provide supports and services to people with developmental disabilities and behavioral health concerns in Western New York.

“The attendance at this year’s tournament is a true testament to Joe Cecconi Sr. and all he has done, and continues to do, for Intandem and the community,” said Larry Sorokes, chief development officer for Intandem. “Joe has been part of the agency for over 25 years, and the impact he has made will go on forever.”

Intandem provides supports and services for people with developmental disabilities and behavioral health concerns in Western New York. The agency offers residential, community-based, vocational and day programs in Cattaraugus and Niagara counties.

More information is available at www.intandem.org.

This year’s winners were the foursome of John Antone, Rick Elia, Anthony DiBacco and David Jakubowski.