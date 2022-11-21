Insult to Injury: NBA L2M Report Reveals Costly Error Against Dallas Mavs’ Spencer Dinwiddie

Just when the Dallas Mavericks and their fan base thought things couldn’t get any worse after the deflating 98-97 loss to the depleted Denver Nuggets on Sunday night… here comes the NBA’s Last Two Minutes Report.

On Monday, the NBA announced that there was an incorrect no-call that benefited the Nuggets in a big way at the end of the game. With 1:35 remaining, Spencer Dinwiddie was hit by Denver guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, which not only resulted in a Mavs turnover, but also Dinwiddie’s shoulder popping out of place.

