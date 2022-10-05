Instead of the Average $61 Price for a Round of Golf, Millionaire Stephen Curry Chose to Splash $60,000 for Personal Reasons

The sport of golf and basketball go hand in hand. Whether it is Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, or Stephen Curry, they all share a common love for golf.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

More often than not, these NBA superstars are seen playing golf with their associates on lavish courses. Interestingly enough, Curry decided to take his love for golf one step further.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In 2019, the Golden State Warriors star bought a mega-mansion in California that had all the amenities imaginable. Steph’s biggest flex is having a custom virtual golf set up inside his house.

This entire setup cost him around $60,000. Unlike many others who choose to visit a golf course and play there for a minimal fee of around $60, Millionaire Steph decided to flex some of his money.

The Golden State Warriors star also has a golfing venture under his belt. Earlier this year, they launched the UNDERRATED golf series. The endeavor is committed to ‘provide equity, access and opportunity to student-athletes from every community by balancing participation in the sport to truly reflect our society’.

Stephen Curry makes his debut in eminent golf video game

Four-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry is one of the most popular characters in the NBA 2K franchise. He is consistently one of the highest-rated players in the game and fans all around the world enjoy using him.

Golf – The 2020 Ryder Cup – Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, US – September 24, 2021 Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry watches the action on the 15th green during the Four-balls REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Interestingly enough, it is not only basketball fans who have the opportunity to control Steph. Golf fans can now play as Stephen Curry, as he is a playable character in a popular game series.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to reports, the Finals MVP for the 2021-22 NBA season is a playable character in PGA 2k23. He joins an elite roster of stars like Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, and others.

Interestingly enough, NBA Legend Michael Jordan is also a playable character in the game. The Chicago Bulls Legend is known for his golfing obsession and players around the world can soon control him in the game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

WATCH THIS STORY: Autographed Card Featuring Babe Ruth, Michael Jordan and Mohammad Ali Might Not Beat LeBron James Recording Breaking $5.2 Million Memorabilia

What is your favorite memory of Stephen Curry? Let us know in the comments down below.