Instant Rewind: Pacers 82, Heat 87

All season long, the Indiana Pacers have ranked among the highest scoring teams in the NBA.

Against the Miami Heat on Monday, however, the Blue & Gold’s offense stalled down the final stretch.

Indiana (14-14) scored a season-low in points in an 87-82 loss to the Heat (13-15) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game marked just the second of the season where the Pacers scored fewer than 100 points and the first time under 90.

Indiana, which leads the league in fourth-quarter scoring at 29.9 per game, put up just 18 points in the last 12 minutes.

The Pacers struggled in the paint, being outscored 38-28 while losing the rebounding total 48-45.

Heat center Bam Adebayo led all scorers with 22 points to go with a season-high 17 rebounds while Jimmy Butler finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Miami shot 38.6 percent in the game to the Pacers’ 35.4 percent. The Pacers were 11-for-39 from 3-point range and the Heat made 9 of 34 from deep.

Four players scored in double figures for the Pacers, led by 19 from Buddy Hield, while rookie Andrew Nembhard added 18 points. Pacers big man Myles Turner had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Also of note, Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton scored a season-low one point against the Heat. Haliburton leads the team in scoring at 20.2 points per game.

Despite trailing by as many as 19 points in the second quarter, the Pacers climbed back in the final 5:30 of the opening half to trail 47-42 at intermission

Through the first 5 minutes and 10 seconds of the game, the teams traded the lead eight times and tied once, with Aaron Nesmith putting up five quick points for the Pacers and Buddy Hield adding four points before a 3-pointer by the Heat’s Kyle Lowry gave the visitors a 14-11 advantage.

From 6:50 to 2:38, the Heat went on a 10-2 run, on five points by Lowry, to lead 21-13 and prompting an Indiana timeout.

With 5:27 left in the first quarter, Victor Oladipo, a two-time NBA All-Star with the Pacers during his tenure from 2017 until 2021, made his official return to Indianapolis since being traded.

Hield hit back-to-back 3-pointers, including one with 0.7 seconds on the clock, to cut it to 26-19 at the end of the opening frame.

Miami attacked Indiana from both inside and out to go on a 13-0 scoring spree midway through the second quarter, as Adebayo scored seven points during the run at the rim and Max Strus hit a pair of 3-pointers to put the Heat up 43 -24 with 6:07 left in the half.

In the remaining 5:29 of the first half, the Pacers Outsourced the Heat 18-4, behind 3-pointers from Nesmith, Turner and Nembhard, to narrow the deficit to five points.

Adebayo led all scorers with 15 points at Halftime while Hield and Nesmith each had 10 points for Indiana. At the break, the Pacers were outscored 24-12 in the paint and outrebounded 27-19.

Out of intermission, the Pacers buckled in defensively, matching a season-low by giving up 20 third quarter points as both teams shot 34.9 percent

Miami led until an 8-0 run by Indiana, highlighted by a 3-pointer from Nembhard, gave the Pacers a 62-57 lead with 4:44 left in the third.

A quick 8-2 run in the final 1:40 of the third quarter put the Heat back ahead 67-64 going into the fourth quarter.

The teams stayed within three points until the Heat used a 10-3 run from 3:54 to 2:25 – on seven straight points by Butler – to lead 84-75.

Indiana battled back, as a 7-2 run capped by a 3-pointer by Hield cut it to 86-82 with 42 seconds left, but the Pacers had a turnover and missed its next pair of shots down the stretch.

The Pacers close out a four-game homestand against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday