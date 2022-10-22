Instant Rewind: Pacers 134, Spurs 137

The Indiana Pacers nearly erased a 14-point deficit in the final five minutes of play against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, pulling within one with 3.8 seconds on the clock after a Tyrese Haliburton basket, but failed to secure the comeback at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana (0-2) scored 12 points in the final 1:22, but following a pair of free throws by the Spurs’ Tre Jones with three ticks left, Pacers Rookie Bennedict Mathurin’s 3-point attempt to force overtime came up short as the Blue & Gold lost 137-134.

The Spurs (1-1) drilled 17 3-pointers, shooting 54 percent from both 3-points and overall for the win. Haliburton led the Pacers with 27 points and Mathurin had a career-high 26 while Josh Richardson scored 27 to lead the Spurs.

Indiana trailed 116-100 with 5:38 left in the game before capitalizing on multiple turnovers and a handful of free throws missed by the Spurs. Haliburton scored seven points in the last 1:04 of the game.

In the early minutes, the Spurs showed off their range.

The Spurs shot 60 percent from 3-point range, nailing 12 from beyond the arc, to lead the Blue & Gold 70-55 at Halftime in Indianapolis.

In the opening quarter, the Pacers gave up 36 points for a second straight game like in Wednesday’s 114-107 loss against the Washington Wizards.

A basket by San Antonio’s Jeremy Sochan and an and-one conversion by Jakob Poeltl put the visitors up by five points 17 seconds into the game.

The Pacers’ bench was able to pull the Blue & Gold within five points twice following an and-one by Isaiah Jackson and a 3-pointer by Mathurin, but the Spurs maintained the lead at 36-26 at the end of the opening frame.

Pacers Rookie guard Andrew Nembhard made his NBA debut with 3:54 left in the first quarter, and provided instant energy off the bench before intermission.

The Spurs hit eight 3-pointers in the second quarter, including three from Richardson off the bench.

Indiana’s Rookies showed off their Offensive tools at the start of the second quarter, as Mathurin scored a quick five points and Nembhard drilled a Trey to make it a 38-34 Pacers deficit with 10:42 left in the half.

A pair of free throws by Mathurin and a second 3-pointer by Nembhard pulled the Pacers within a possession at 45-43 with 7:17 left in the half, but an 8-0 Spurs run would put the Spurs back up by double digits .

At intermission, Mathurin led all scorers with 16 points while Richardson had 14 for the Spurs.

Draining a pair of 3-pointers and adding a dunk, the Spurs went up by 20 points two minutes into the third quarter.

The Blue & Gold were unable to close the gap, trailing 102-85 going into the final 12 minutes of play before nearly making the impossible comeback.

The Pacers shot 49 percent overall, including 31.4 percent from 3-point range while going 21-of-22 from the free throw line. The Spurs shot 32-for-44 from the charity stripe, including 23-of-29 in the fourth quarter.

Indiana will conclude a three-game homestand on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons.