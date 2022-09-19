Instant Replay: Utah Volleyball Player Uses Her Foot

Utah head Coach Beth Launiere talks with her players during a timeout as the University of Utah takes on Brigham Young University at the Hunstman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. (Adam Fondren, Deseret News)

SALT LAKE CITY- Freshman KJ Burgess saved the day for Utah volleyball over the weekend with some quick thinking. With the ball in the air and just out of reach of her hands, Burgess instead reached her foot out to keep the ball in play leading to points for the Utes.

The NCAA allows for the ball to contact the foot as long as it doesn’t rest there. This rule has been in place since 1999.

A Familiar Name

Burgess comes from a long line of outstanding former Utah athletes. Her mom, Lesa, played soccer for the Utes while Burgess’ father, Chris, was a star for Utah basketball. He will be making his return to Utah basketball this season as an Assistant Coach under Craig Smith.

Looks like KJ is well on her way to cementing her own Legend as Ute just like her parents.

Follow @bodkinkslsports