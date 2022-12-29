Instant Reactions from Oregon’s thrilling come-from-behind Holiday Bowl win

San Diego, Calif. – The Holiday Bowl’s history showed up once again Wednesday night in San Diego as yet another game in this bowl’s history came down to the final moments. For Oregon, it was its third Bowl win at the Holiday Bowl and second in dramatic fashion.

Just like how the Ducks did it in 2000 against Mack Brown at Texas, Oregon came back in the fourth quarter to beat Brown and the Tar Heels 28-27. The Ducks scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead touchdown with just 19 seconds left to play. Bo Nix threw a slant route to senior Chase Cota who caught the ball and rolled over a UNC defender into the endzone. Oregon kicker Camden Lewis then miss-hit his go-ahead PAT, but the kick hit the left upright and bounced over the crossbar for the point.

Oregon’s 10-point comeback win gave them their 10th win of the season and their first Bowl win since a 2020 Rose Bowl win.

Here are the takeaways from the win.

