Instant Lookback: Virginia Tech basketball squads put on impressive displays in 2022-23 season openers

The familiar sounds of shoes squeaking and balls bouncing returned to Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum Monday night as the Virginia Tech Women’s and men’s basketball teams held their respective season openers in front of thousands of screaming fans.

The Women’s Squad opened the evening with a 101-45 romp over Mount St. Mary’s before the men’s team took care of Delaware State 95-57. Both contests were full of impressive performances by the Hokies, giving Tech fans even more optimism about the upcoming season. Single game tickets are available for both men’s and women’s basketball starting at just $8 for adults and $5 for youth.

Below are some notable numbers from last night’s games:

1. Both teams were on fire from 3-point range. Tech’s Women’s Squad went 14-of-28 from long range, highlighted by Cayla King’s single-game record nine treys. The men’s team matched that output, also finishing 14-of-28 from 3-point range. Newcomer Grant Basile paced the Hokies with six 3’s while Sean Pedulla drained five triples.

The combined 28 made 3-pointers are the most ever by Tech in season opening games since 2004. Supporters can make a pledge per 3 for every triple made by the men’s or women’s basketball team and help support student-athletes in their pursuit of excellence.

2. Two players dropped at least 30 points to lead their respective teams. King exploded for a career-high 33 points to lead all Women’s basketball scorers. She was unguardable from downtown, finishing 9-of-16 from 3-point range, and went 4-of-5 from the free throw line.

In his first game in a Tech uniform, Basile put up 30 points in 25 minutes of action. They went 12-of-16 from the floor, including six 3’s, and added 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double. Basile’s 30 points were the most by an ACC men’s basketball player on opening night and the most in a Tech debut since 2019.

Collectively, Virginia Tech was the only school in the country to have both a women’s and a men’s player dial up at least 30 points in their season opener.

3. Over 10,000 fans came through the Cassell Coliseum doors. Hokie Nation showed up in a big way for both games as 2,104 fans attended the Women’s basketball game while nearly 8,000 were in attendance for the men’s game.

The 2,104 fans were the most for a Women’s basketball season opener since 2016 while the 7,899 supporters at men’s basketball were the most in a home opener since 2019.

Fans can secure their own Cassell Kit complete with Virginia Tech shoelaces, koozies, a Rally towel, a custom scarf and more, all presented in a specially designed Hokie shoe box for a minimum gift of $46.