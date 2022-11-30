Instant analysis of Valley girls basketball’s 59-48 win over Dowling

West Des Moines Valley and Dowling Catholic girls basketball matched up on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader featuring both schools.

The Tigers came out on top, beating the Maroons, 59-48.

Valley jumped out to an early – albeit small – lead in the first quarter. The Tigers finished the first frame up, 15-14, before the Maroons tied it at 30 a piece by halftime. Valley pulled ahead with a six-point lead by the end of the third quarter and it was enough to hold off Dowling for the win.

Brynne Katcher had 11 points for Valley, and Ana Spaine was close behind with 10. Ava Zediker led the Maroons with 16 points and Julia Moore also scored in the double digits for Dowling.

Valley aided by Spaine’s strengths

Ana Spaine is a pretty reliable defender for the Tigers, and honestly, she doesn’t quit when she’s on the court. The 5-foot-7 senior was tasked with defending Dowling’s best players, and she did it with ease.

Spaine closed lanes, pulled down rebounds and was quick to Chase down an opponent when they circled back for some space. She also wasted no time setting up her teammates for their own success, accepting her role as a slightly silent contributor.

That doesn’t mean she didn’t put up points herself; Spaine was one of Valley’s top scorers against Dowling.

Her skill was a welcome addition to the court, especially when the Tigers struggled in other areas of the game. Valley lacked defensive prowess at times and didn’t always use the pace of play to their advantage.

But the Tigers are still a talented team, one with enough pieces to find a lot of success this season. Spaine is a large part of the equation, and Valley will need similar performances from her teammates as opponents catch on to Spaine’s game.

Sophomore success for the Maroons

Dowling has a pair of sophomore stars who couldn’t be more different: 5-foot-3 guard Marin Heller and 5-10 guard Ava Zediker.

Zediker was one of the Maroons’ starting five and she proved why early on. She can break up plays as much as she makes them, intercepting a pass and then taking it end to end for a score. But only a sophomore, she’s still working through some more Rookie Mistakes of the game – like some traveling trouble.

Heller is a head-down, full force type of player who has no quit when she’s on the court. What she lacks in (typical) basketball height she makes up for as an all-around asset. There’s no hesitation from her when it comes to playing physical and she’s a Speedy player.

She can defend and score with ease, but her biggest contribution might be how well she feeds her teammates. Zediker and Heller are both just sophomores, but they play well above their age. That’s not only an advantage to Dowling this season, but will help the Maroons for the next couple of seasons, too.

