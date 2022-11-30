Instant analysis of Valley girls basketball’s 59-48 win over Dowling

West Des Moines Valley and Dowling Catholic girls basketball matched up on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader featuring both schools.

The Tigers came out on top, beating the Maroons, 59-48.

Valley jumped out to an early – albeit small – lead in the first quarter. The Tigers finished the first frame up, 15-14, before the Maroons tied it at 30 a piece by halftime. Valley pulled ahead with a six-point lead by the end of the third quarter and it was enough to hold off Dowling for the win.

Brynne Katcher had 11 points for Valley, and Ana Spaine was close behind with 10. Ava Zediker led the Maroons with 16 points and Julia Moore also scored in the double digits for Dowling.

West Des Moines Valley forward Brynne Katcher (11) goes up for a basket against Dowling Catholic forward Alex Gaskell (45) during the game at Coldiron Fieldhouse at West Des Moines Valley High School on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. The Tigers defeated the Maroons, 59-48.

Valley aided by Spaine’s strengths

Ana Spaine is a pretty reliable defender for the Tigers, and honestly, she doesn’t quit when she’s on the court. The 5-foot-7 senior was tasked with defending Dowling’s best players, and she did it with ease.

Spaine closed lanes, pulled down rebounds and was quick to Chase down an opponent when they circled back for some space. She also wasted no time setting up her teammates for their own success, accepting her role as a slightly silent contributor.

