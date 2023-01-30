Instagram Golf Influencer Bri Teresi Washed Up On The Beach, Alessandra Ambrosio Coming In Hot & Championship Sunday Has Arrived – OutKick

Videos by OutKick

The Conference Champions will be crowned

Four teams enter, only two will punch their ticket to Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. Unfortunately this means our Sundays filled with hours of football are coming to an end.

Let’s not focus on that. We still have hours of football to watch today and two great matchups lined up to determine the NFC and AFC Champions.

The action kicks off this afternoon with the San Francisco 49ers and the Brock Party attempting to take down the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles. You better believe the Linc will be rocking and there will be plenty of Philly Moments in the stands.

In the AFC we get a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship where Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals went into Arrowhead and punched their Super Bowl ticket with a 27-24 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Will we get another overtime game this year? I do not know. I hope it’s close and I hope Burrow walks out of there ready to play in another Super Bowl.

Burrow looks ready to go. If this isn’t the look of a man with plans to end a team’s season and steal their girlfriends I don’t know what is.

Let’s not forget that Mrs. Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes must be stopped. That’s a very important part of the equation on Sunday and one that should make Bengals fans out almost everyone. We can’t have these two ruining another Super Bowl.

Prediction, we get a 49ers vs Bengals Super Bowl.

Sorry conspiracy theorists, but Damar Hamlin spoke on-camera

Well, Damar Hamlin didn’t actually die. Well, he wasn’t replaced by an actor or whatever the conspiracy theory is. He is still with us and, on Saturday, he delivered an on-camera message.

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills defensive back was thankful for all of the support he received after he suffered a medical emergency on the field. Here’s some of what he had to say.

“With this happening to me, I didn’t feel anything short of the love, and it really helped me stay encouraged to get through the toughest moments and the toughest times. I really can’t thank you enough…”

“Just to put team allegiance aside, to root for one kid’s life and just the Humanity of a player that’s wearing Buffalo blue, to put Humanity above team loyalty, you showed the world Unity over division. I’m not surprised by it, but I’m deeply grateful. I’ll be forever Thankful and Indebted to that…”

“I couldn’t do this without any of the support and the love, and I can’t wait to continue to take y’all on this journey with me.”

Glad that’s been all cleared up. Although, something tells me there will be a few who aren’t going to buy Hamlin’s video. They’ll say, and probably already are, that it’s some sort of deep fake or something.

There’s no hope for some people. For everyone else, let’s have a little fun before the afternoon arrives.

This is not a Comedy sketch?

