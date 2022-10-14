Inspired looking for better times as Handball rivalry continues at Nyayo

Handball lovers will this weekend head back to The Nyayo stadium handball court as fierce rivalry returns in an action-packed Handball Fiesta weekend.

With NCPB and Ulinzi enjoying a joint leadership at the summit of the men’s handball log, attention will be on Saturday’s match where Inspired boys will be hosting traveling University of Eldoret Pippers.

In the ladies’ action, Rising Stars, a team comprising of rising Rookies from Dagoretti Girls and other schools around Nairobi will be out to extend their good form as they take on Rangers. According to the youngsters’ Coach Andrew Juma, the experience at the top level competition is a boost to the development of the players who are excited to play against the finest talents in the country.

“It is a great opportunity for the upcoming players to learn and grow their technical capacities. There is no better place to develop confidence than such an amazing stage of great talents.” Juma said.

The Rising Stars registered their maiden win in their first match on 10/10/22 easing past fellow Debutants Daystar University 42:27.

Similarly, Daystar University will take on Kimilili based Rangers ladies in a fixture slated for 3:00 pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, second placed Ulinzi Sharks will be looking to move within two points of table toppers Nairobi Water as they take on Rangers on Sunday 16th at 10:00 am.

Nairobi Water are currently enjoying the table top with 18 points from 9 matches having maintained their unbeaten run while Ulinzi Sharks are on 14 points from 8 matches.

SATURDAY FIXTURES

Ladies

Daystar vs Rangers

Rising Stars vs Rangers

GSU Vs Rangers

UOE Pippers vs Inspired

Rangers vs NCC

Boomerang vs UOE Pipers

SUNDAY FIXTURES

Ladies

Kenyatta University vs Rangers

Ulinzi Sharks vs Rangers

Boomerang vs Buccaneers

Rangers vs Boomerang

GSU vs UOE Peppers

UOE Pippers vs Rangers