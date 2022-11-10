Insiders believe 9-goal Liverpool target will now join Manchester City

Liverpool are now expected to miss out on Jude Bellingham to Manchester City, according to those close to the Borussia Dortmund wonderkid.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who believe many now expect Manchester City to be the England international’s next club.

Liverpool in danger of losing out to Manchester City

Well, it is said that the Citizens have a strong relationship with Borussia Dortmund following previous negotiations for Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland.

Manchester City have held initial talks over a deal for Bellingham, with confidence growing at the Etihad Stadium that a deal can be done.

The Daily Mail adds that Liverpool and Real Madrid are strongly interested in the 19-year-old as well.

Interestingly, the report states that a move may not happen in 2023, but the expectation is that Bellingham will join Manchester City before his contract at the Signal Iduna Park expires in June 2025.

Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

The teenager is set to command a sum of more than £100m after developing into one of the best midfielders on the planet at Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham is already close to hitting double figures for goals from midfield this season with nine strikes in all competitions, while he has also provided two assists.

Remarkably, the Borussia Dortmund No.22 scored four of those goals in his first four Champions League outings of the campaign, setting a record for most Champions League goals scored by an English teenager in doing so.

Liverpool could compete with Manchester City

As things stand, Liverpool cannot compete with Manchester City from a financial aspect, nor from a competitive point of view as they find themselves languishing in eighth place in the Premier League.

However – according to The Athletic – Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are looking to sell Liverpool.

The Mirror believes FSG have realized they cannot compete with the likes of Manchester City or Newcastle when it comes to finances, but if a wealthy new owner arrives at Anfield, it may breathe new life into Liverpool’s hopes of signing Bellingham.

Be sure to keep an eye on this situation, as Europe’s elite fight it out for the Birmingham-born wonderkid.

Show all

In other news, ‘It is crazy’: Rio Ferdinand tells Mikel Arteta to ‘tweak’ £45m Arsenal player