“Inside Villanova Basketball with Kyle Neptune” Debuts Nov. 6

VILLANOVA, Pa. – With a new college basketball season set to kick off on Monday, a new chapter of “Inside Villanova Basketball” is also ready to begin. The first of 10 episodes of the newly minted “Inside Villanova Basketball with Kyle Neptune ” airs Sunday at 9 am via the platforms of WPVI-6 ABC.

This season’s shows will air on WPVI’s “The Localish Network”. For over the air viewers using an antenna, it can be found on channel 6.2 in Philadelphia. For cable television subscribers, the network airs on channel 790 on Comcast/Xfinity and channel 466 on Verizon Fios.

In addition, the show will be available for viewing in its entirety at any time beginning at the same hour the show airs locally on the official Villanova Athletics’ web site, villanova.com.

“We’re excited to kick off this next chapter of Villanova Basketball with a new-look show produced by Playfly Sports,” stated Executive Producer Drew Young.

For the prior 21 seasons, the show was titled “Inside Villanova Basketball with Jay Wright”. Wright retired as head coach last April and was succeeded by Neptune, who served two stints on the Villanova staff from 2008-10 and 2013-21 before being named head coach at Fordham University in April 2021.

The Premiere of each new Episode will come at 9 am on the following dates in 2022-23::

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Thursday, Dec. 1

Thursday, Dec. 15

Sunday, Jan. 1

Sunday, Jan. 15

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Monday, Feb. 13

Friday, Feb. 24

Tuesday, March 7