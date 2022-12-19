Inside the Steelers’ historic drive vs. Panthers and its Lessons for the future

CHARLOTTE, NC — Steelers center Mason Cole dragged his 6-foot-5, 298-pound frame off the field following a drive of historic proportions, admittedly “out of gas” and with one question on his mind.

“How many plays was that?” Cole remembers asking.

Around the stadium and throughout the NFL universe, many were counting fingers and toes, trying to figure out the same thing. The Steelers received the kick to start the second half and took possession at their own 9-yard line with a full 15 minutes on the third-quarter game clock. By the time quarterback Mitch Trubisky extended the ball over the goal line on a QB sneak, Pittsburgh had marched 91 yards and chewed up 11:43.

Oh yeah, and to answer Cole’s question… it was a whopping 21-play drive.

“I’ve seen some 15-16 play drives,” Cole said. “But 21 plays?”

Mason Cole said that the Steelers’ 21-play drive brought him back to his ground-and-pound days at Michigan: “Harbaugh would be proud.” — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) December 18, 2022

Few have. In terms of plays and time of possession, it was the longest drive of the NFL season. In both categories, it’s the longest Steelers drive in the last 45 seasons, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Since 2001, it’s tied for the second-most plays in a drive by any team (behind only a Panthers 24-play drive in 2007).

The drive extended the Steelers’ lead over the Carolina Panthers to 14 points, consumed enough game clock to begin to put away the eventual 24-16 win, and — at least for one more week — preserved Mike Tomlin’s non-losing season streak.

But when you dig deeper, the drive might be worth more than just the seven points it produced. It Illuminated recent growth on the ground, Featured new-found efficiency on third down and ended with a rare red zone conversion.

Let’s start where the drive did: In the second half. Too often this season, the Steelers have watched their Offensive production dry up after halftime. In the third quarter this season, Pittsburgh entered Sunday ranked 28th in third-down conversions (31.6 percent), 29th in yards per play (4.87) and 31st in Offensive points scored per game (1.69). Those stats could suggest other teams have won the Halftime adjustment chess match.

“Coming into the half, I said, ‘We’ve got to come out and start fast,'” Offensive co-captain Najee Harris said. “Because sometimes we come out and start slow.'”

This time, the Steelers discovered rare success after Halftime by leaning heavily on Harris, backup running back Jaylen Warren and the big boys in front of them opening holes. The historic drive featured 14 runs and only seven passes.

“On the sideline after we put it in the end zone, I was just telling everybody, ‘That’s how you run the ball. That’s how you control the clock and help out the defense,’” Harris said. “That’s what we talked about going in. We knew it was going to be a possession game. I think we did a good job of executing on that.”

.@Mtrubisky10 Rushes it in for the TD 💪 📲 Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/E0NYNURgPa pic.twitter.com/0Juu6aN2Um — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 18, 2022

The 52 yards the Steelers accumulated on the ground during that drive comprised a third of a 156-yard rushing performance, their third-best total of the season. All three of their top rushing totals have come after the Week 8 bye, a sign that the Offensive line is Jelling and Harris has moved past whatever plagued him early on.

The ground-game breakout is likely too little, too late, as Pittsburgh’s chances of rallying for a playoff spot are still incredibly low. However, as Kenny Pickett continues to develop this year and into 2023, success would come much more easily with a reliable running game to take the burden off his right shoulder.

“It was an emphasis this week that we were going to pound the ball, lean on that O-line and the run game,” said Trubisky, who started with Pickett missing his second game this season due to a concussion. “They did a great job creating holes for the running backs. It makes my job easier staying ahead of the chains.”

The ability to move the ball effectively on the ground ties directly to the next point: Third-down success. For the game, the Steelers converted 12 of 16 third downs. On the 21-play series alone, Pittsburgh was a perfect 5-for-5 on third down.

Sure, there were a few third-and-long situations during the Pivotal drive, like an early third-and-10 where Trubisky hit Diontae Johnson for 12 yards and later a third-and-6 in the red zone in which Johnson made the catch, evaded two Defenders and picked up the first one. But those results were tied directly to early downs, on the series and throughout the game. Harris’ third-and-2 conversion, Steve Sims’ 22-yard gain on third-and-1 and Derek Watt’s third-and-1 were all made possible because they were short distance.

Pittsburgh averaged just 4.6 yards to go on third down. The Steelers faced third-and-7 or longer just twice (and they converted both of those, too).

“We were in manageable third downs,” Tomlin said. “So many of them were short yardage, and just globally, those are higher-percentage plays.”

Finally, the finish.

Stalling on the doorstep has been a consistent theme for the Steelers this season, no matter the quarter or the quarterback. Overall, they’ve turned 48.8 percent of red zone drives into touchdowns, which ranks 25th. That shortcoming has been especially pronounced after halftime, as they entered the game Converting 8.3 percent of third-quarter red zone drives into touchdowns. To put that into context, the next-worst team was the Broncos at 20 percent.

After Johnson’s third-and-6 conversion, he was flagged for taunting, moving Pittsburgh back 15 yards. But the Steelers recovered, as Johnson had a 9-yard catch and Harris a 9-yard run before Trubisky eventually punched it in.

Diontae Johnson on his taunting penalty: “He was just there and I didn’t even see him there. It was in the moment. It wasn’t nothing toward him or whatever.” — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) December 18, 2022

“That might have been the longest (drive) I’ve been a part of,” Trubisky said. “It was huge to cap it off with a touchdown. I think that really set the tone for the rest of the game.”

Look, the Steelers were playing a 5-8 Carolina team that’s part of the worst division in football. So this is not to say they saved their season or fixed all their problems in 21 plays. However, if the Steelers can find a way to replicate many of these same things when the football is kicked off next season, it could also help set the tone for 2023.

“Finishing in those weighty moments,” Johnson said. “Staying ahead of the sticks. We did that. We were consistent. We won those third-down matchups. That’s why we came out on top.”

(Photo of Mitch Trubisky, Najee Harris and Gunner Olszewski: Jim Dedmon / USA Today)