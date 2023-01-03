Inside the IFAB rules that could explain why Rangers star Connor Goldson WASN’T penalized for handball in Celtic Clash

THE response to Celtic’s penalty claim in the Old Firm Clash with Rangers has been fairly unanimous.

The Consensus appears to be that Connor Goldson SHOULD have been penalized for handball and that the Hoops SHOULD have had a spot kick in the pulsating 2-2 Old Firm draw.

2 Goldson ultimately wasn’t punished for handball after this incident Credit: Sky Sports

The contentious incident happened in the second half, when the Gers centre-back rushed to block a Carl Starfelt effort.

The ball struck Goldson’s hands from close range, with on-field referee John Beaton giving a corner kick.

VAR Willie Collum then took a long look at the incident, before giving Beaton the green light to resume the game.

Sky Sports pundits James McFadden, Andy Walker and Ally McCoist were left surprised that Beaton hadn’t been invited to the pitchside monitor to cast his own judgment after a second look at the incident.

McFadden said: “People might say that he’s protecting his face but I think he almost pushes the ball away and I think John Beaton should have been asked to look at that again.

“Ally and Andy were saying in commentary that they didn’t know why it wasn’t referred to VAR and I don’t know why as well.”

Former SPFL referee Steve Conroy, who took charge of a Glasgow Derby himself, blasted the decision not to award Celtic a penalty.

He told OLBG: “The VAR team didn’t make the right call with the Connor Goldson handball shout – to me, it looked like a handball.

“Now that Scottish football actually has VAR, I have no idea why that incident wasn’t put to review. Unless there’s a view of it that we viewers at home didn’t see, I’m not sure why John Beaton wasn’t advised to have a look at the monitor.

“It shouldn’t be decided by those in charge of VAR if it’s a penalty or not, that should be left to John so he can make up his own mind.

“I don’t blame John, he should’ve been given the opportunity to look at it again.”

While the response has been rather unanimous, it’s clear that VAR Collum saw something while studying the footage to deem it SHOULDN’T have been a penalty.

So just what could it have been that bailed Goldson out and what laws were in play when the officials were making their judgment call?

Well, there would appear to be two potential IFAB interpretations that the officials used to deem Goldson not to have committed an offense.

The first thing Collum may have taken into account surrounds Goldson’s body position – and whether or not he made himself “unnaturally bigger.”

In deciding if an offense has taken place, the IFAB rule states that a penalty should be given if a player “touches the ball with their hand/arm when it has made their body unnaturally bigger. A player is considered to have made their body unnaturally bigger when the position of their hand/arm is not a consequence of, or justifiable by, the player’s body movement for that specific situation. By having their hand/arm in such a position, the player takes a risk of their hand/arm being hit by the ball and being penalised.”

However – IFAB interprets a player putting their hands in front of their face as a “reflex movement” – and this could have bailed Goldson out here if Collum has decided that’s what the Gers defender had done.

Football’s lawmakers previously answered a question on a similar incident raised during a question and answer session.

The query said: “An Attacker takes a powerful shot on goal. A defender who is very close puts their hands in front of their face as a reflex action to protect their face and the ball hits their hands. What is the correct decision?”

IFAB responded: “The referee allows play to continue as the hand/arm position was the result of the player’s natural reflex movement and did not make the body unnaturally bigger.”

While it’s rather inconclusive from the footage, some fans on social media have suggested that the ball may have hit Goldson’s foot before then hitting his hands.

If upon reviewing the footage, the VAR has seen that there was indeed clear evidence of a nick off of another part of Goldson’s body – his foot, in this instance – then that could offer another possible, albeit perhaps less likely, explanation as to why the penalty kick wasn’t awarded.

2 Beaton and VAR Collum both decided not to penalize Goldson Credit: Willie Vass

The consistent approach from officials this season has been that if the ball strikes a player’s hand or arm after immediately striking another part of their own body, a penalty kick should not be awarded.

Despite the possible interpretations and explanations, even Rangers Legend Barry Ferguson felt Celtic should have had a penalty.

He told Go Radio: “I watched it a couple of times and, for me, Connor Goldson’s arms and hands are in an unnatural position and I thought it was a penalty.

“I think Rangers have got away with one there.

“If you’re asking for my honest opinion, it Strikers Goldson’s hand and I thought straight away it was a penalty.”

