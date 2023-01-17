It was simply baffling how much Luka Modric ran at the World Cup. The Croatian Captain never seemed to stop, his 37-year-old legs still chugging along deep into high-intensity knockout matches.

On his return to the Spanish capital, though, those legs have slowed down. Instead, the Captain has been unsteady, off the pace, even.

And he’s not the only one. Modric and Toni Kroos, the two Elder statesmen of Madrid’s midfield trio have been far short of their best in recent weeks, with the latter able to play full matches but missing the crucial quality in possession that made him so valuable to Los Blancos.

Right now, then, it’s looking like Madrid sold the wrong midfielder last summer. Casemiro is flourishing at Manchester United, while his replacement at the Santiago Bernabeu, Aurelien Tchouameni, looks exactly what he is: a promising prospect still learning his craft, as underlined by 64 unforgettable minutes as Madrid lost to Villarreal in La Liga.

Fellow Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga also turned in an error-ridden performance in the Super Cup, with his Mistakes contributing to both of Barca’s first-half goals.

Fede Valverde has also been in the team, with his rise likely a factor in Casermiro’s sale. He’s been used Mostly on the right side of the front three, but his future is certainly through the middle. And there have been some promising moments, but the Uruguayan has a habit of disappearing for long stretches.

There are other options, of course. Dani Ceballos can fill in, so too can Nacho Fernandez, but neither of the quality required.

Madrid, then, have serious cause for concern. Modric and Kroos have rebounded from poor stretches in the past, dragging themselves back into form because of their talent, work ethic and mental strength. However, with Casemiro no longer around to provide any support, Madrid’s midfield is wavering.