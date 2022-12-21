Inside Purdue football’s 2023 early period signing class

WEST LAFAYETTE – A 2023 Purdue football recruiting class that was once 19 was whittled down to 12 after seven of those verbal commits reopened their recruitment following Coach Jeff Brohm’s departure as Boilermakers head Coach to take over at Louisville.

New Purdue Coach Ryan Walters will surely add to that number with additional signees in February.

Here’s who stayed on board with the Boilermakers and made their commitment official by signing on Wednesday during the early national signing day period and how they fit with Purdue.

Winston Berglund, defensive back

One of two signees out of Carmel High School just outside of Indianapolis, Berglund had 66 tackles in just nine games this season. He proved to be a difference maker in the Greyhound secondary, picking off three passes and returning one for a touchdown. He also had a 92-yard punt return touchdown.

Where they fit: He’s listed as a safety/linebacker, so it’s apparent Walters has plans for someone who is that hybrid mix. They showed ball hawking abilities in high school, which bodes well for transitioning to a defensive-minded head coach’s team.

