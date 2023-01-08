Inside Out | New Krannert Art Museum sculpture much more than decorative | Art

A commanding sculpture — Roberto Lugo’s “Yo Soy Boricua: A DNA Study” — presides over Krannert Art Museum’s recently revamped gallery of decorative arts.

This new acquisition embodies curator Maureen Warren’s goal to reinterpret this collection in a contemporary light.

The Moore Gallery of Decorative Arts now presents cross-cultural themes and brings minority Voices long left out of KAM’s narrative to the center.

A life-size cast of the artist stands firm before a large jar sliced ​​in half, giving the impression that Lugo has at once been born from and broken free of the vessel.

The sculpture resembles Pottery made in England during the 1700s, objects that were themselves clearly based on historical Chinese ceramics.

Every inch of it is painted in a dazzling array of colors and patterns.

Motifs from ancient Greek Pottery and Chinese blue-and-white ceramics on the lower half of the vase give way to designs above that evoke West African fabrics and tattoos from the Taino, the indigenous people of Puerto Rico.

The artist’s body is clad in Portuguese tile patterns from the waist down, while his torso includes designs from Coogi sweaters, a mainstay of ’90s hip hop, and Bandanas from the Latin Kings, a Gang active in the Philadelphia neighborhood where Lugo grew up.

The more you look, the more you see: graffiti tags (including those of his teachers and family members), Air Jordan motifs, Crowns from Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings … and I’m sure you’ll find more.

This work makes bold claims of artistic heritage.

A Professor at the Tyler School of Art and Architecture at Temple University, Lugo has full command of the most venerated ceramic traditions across the globe.

Here he literally inserts himself, symbols from his own background in North Philadelphia, and his multiracial identity within that history.

In this way, the title speaks beautifully to Lugo’s aims.

“Yo soy Boricua” — Spanish for “I am Boricua” — specifically uses a word for Puerto Rican derived from the indigenous Taino language to talk about his multi-ethnic heritage — Black, Latino and indigenous.

And as “A DNA Study,” he asserts that the historical traditions from Europe and Asia are as much part of his DNA as the ones more closely related to his identity and background.

This work is a perfect example of the kind of art we strive to bring to KAM.

Lugo’s sculpture both connects to our current holdings and questions the history of our collection.

It brings in a voice underrepresented at KAM and has the ability to open up dialogues within our own communities, especially among folks who don’t see themselves represented often enough in the museum.