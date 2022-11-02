Inside Michigan Basketball Radio, TV Shows Set to Return

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Learfield IMG College, University of Michigan David and Meredith Kaplan men’s basketball head coach Juan Howard and J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Barnes Arico will team up for the 15th season of the Inside Michigan Basketball Radio Show. Hosted by Brian Boesch along with former Wolverine great Terry Mills, the live radio show will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 2 and originate from the Pretzel Bell.

The Inside Michigan Basketball Radio Show, which features comments and discussions from Howard, Barnes Arico and selected guests, will be held on varying nights starting in November from 7-8 pm A total of 15 shows are scheduled with the possibility of additional shows during the March postseason.

Inside Michigan Basketball will be broadcast on 1270 AM WXYT in Detroit and on 1050 AM WTKA in Ann Arbor, and the show will be available via the internet at MGoBlue.com as well as worldwide on Michigan’s Learfield IMG College channel on the TuneIn Radio mobile app .

Wolverine fans can watch the IMB Radio Show live at the Pretzel Bell during each broadcast. The Pretzel Bell is located at 226 South Main Street in downtown Ann Arbor. For restaurant information or table reservations, call (734) 994-2773.

In addition, Howard and Barnes Arico will team up for the 15th season of the Inside Michigan Basketball TV Show. The Weekly show, Hosted by MSTV’s Ed Kengerski, Boesch and UM Athletics’ Sarah VanMetre, will air regularly Sunday mornings at 10:30 am on Detroit’s WXYZ-TV and on-demand at MGoBlue.com at 11 am

The show also will be replayed Mondays on Bally’s Sports Detroit at 5 pm A total of 14 shows are currently slated for the 2022-23 season, with the first episode airing on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Inside Michigan Basketball Radio Show Schedule

Pretzel Bell | Ann Arbor, Mich. | 7 p.m

Hosted by Brian Boesch and Terry Mills

2022-23 Schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Monday, Nov. 28

Monday, Dec. 12

Monday, Jan. 2

Monday, Jan. 9

Monday, Jan. 16

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Monday, Jan. 30

Monday, Feb. 6

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Monday, Feb. 27

Monday, March 6

Monday, March 13

Monday, March 20*

* NCAA Postseason could affect this show

Inside Michigan Basketball TV Show

Detroit’s WXYZ-TV | 10:30 a.m

Hosted by Ed Kengerski, Brian Boesch and Sarah VanMetre

2022-23 Schedule

Sunday, Dec. 8

Sunday, Dec. 4

Sunday, Dec. 11

Sunday, Dec. 18

Sunday, Jan. 8

Sunday, Jan. 15

Sunday, Jan. 22

Sunday, Jan. 29

Sunday, Feb. 5

Sunday, Feb. 12

Sunday, Feb. 19

Sunday, Feb. 26

Sunday, March 5

Sunday, March 12

Sunday, March 19