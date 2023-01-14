Inside Liverpool’s Nightmare season: How Klopp’s ‘mentality giants’ became also-rans in the space of five months

So, where do they go from here?

Clearly, things are not right. Liverpool are already seven points off fourth place, and their next two games, away at Brighton and at home to Chelsea, look both tricky and crucial. Lose more ground there, and it could be curtains.

They are, for now, still in the FA Cup, facing a third round replay at Wolves next week, while February sees them face Real Madrid in a mouth-watering Champions League last 16 tie. It would be a risk, to say the least, to go into that without having strengthened the Squad further.

And that, really, is the rub. However much of an optimist Klopp is, he knows that Liverpool are in need of significant reinforcement.

Steps have been taken to lower the average age of the squad, with the likes of Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Ramsay, Carvalho, Ibrahima Konate and Cody Gakpo all recruited in the past two-and-a-half years, but it is clear that their midfield is not only aging but unfit for purpose, with three first-team players (Milner, Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain) plus a striker (Firmino) all out of contract in the summer, and those that are staying either out of form , the wrong side of 30 or yet to convince that they can play the role regularly.

Bellingham, clearly, remains target No.1, but the England star will surely be impossible to land without Champions League football (and may not want to join even if they do qualify), while questions remain over both how much money FSG will be willing to spend, and just who is in charge of what they spend it on.

Klopp, at least, is contracted until 2026, and insists he still has the stomach for the fight on Merseyside. He has, understandably, cut a frustrated figure at times this season, but there is a belief within the club’s management that improvement is around the corner, that a drop-off was inevitable after the Miracles performed last season, and that the present situation is nowhere near as bad as some – or articles such as this one – would suggest.

Whether that view is shared by supporters is another matter. Certainly, the mood around the club could hardly be further removed from where it was at the start of the season. “Turning doubters to believers” was one of Klopp’s great achievements at Anfield, but right now it feels like the opposite process is taking place.

It is up to the manager, and his players, to change the narrative once more.