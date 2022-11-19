Inside Literature’s Newest Trend, The Hot Girl Book

Despite the Hadids’ early take on the trend, hot girl books are not simply novels being toted around by gorgeous women. Instead, the genre is defined by stories that center women making sense of everyday life. According to the bloggers at Books Are Magic, the “hot girl book” genre is linked closely with “sad girl books.” While the “sad” term applies to the disposition of the protagonists, the “hot” descriptor is reserved for the Readers picking up the novels. Hot girls read sad girl books.

The rebrand from sad to hot is an empowering step up — and is worlds above the long-time, dismissive genre of “women’s fiction.” What’s more, Book Riot examined the long-standing tradition of labeling stories of adult relationships, self-discovery, and emotional journeys as simply “women’s fiction.” This title is not especially inclusive to Readers of all genres and also has a tendency to portray the books as uncomplicated or less-than. Although “hot girl books” still assigns a theoretical gender to a reader, it also includes an empowering compliment.

Of course, while “hot girl books” celebrate women’s stories and experiences, they have a ways to go in terms of inclusivity. BuzzFeed notes that “whiteness is central to the identity of the Sad Girl character,” whose appearance also often includes a “rail-thin” physique. So, while this genre is certainly Trendy and great for those looking to get back into literature, it probably should make up all of your reading diets.